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MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 11,700,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 11,700,000
Energy : € 11,700,000
Signature date(s)
25/02/2016 : € 5,850,000
25/02/2016 : € 5,850,000
Other links
Related public register
23/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe: EIB backs wind farm with up to EUR 16 m
Related press
Sweden: Långmarken wind farm – first EFSI project in Sweden – inaugurated
Parent project
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
8 February 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/02/2016
20150567
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN
MIROVA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 12 million
EUR 27 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Co-investment in an onshore wind farm with a capacity of 23.1 MW.

The project concerns a ready-to-build onshore wind farm in Sweden. The project will contribute to meeting the EU and Swedish targets for energy generated from renewable energy sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been conducted and the fund manager will be required to obtain the non-technical summary of it, and, where relevant, written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation. The project will generate positive environmental impacts, notably by reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions. The potential negative environmental impacts of the project are mainly limited to the construction phase. Related conditions are included in the environmental permit and the construction planning takes these conditions into account.

The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant directives. In this case, the promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
23/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN
Related projects
Parent project
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe: EIB backs wind farm with up to EUR 16 m
Related press
Sweden: Långmarken wind farm – first EFSI project in Sweden – inaugurated

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN
Publication Date
23 Feb 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64837528
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150567
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN
Publication Date
14 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130428750
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150567
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN
Other links
Summary sheet
MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN
Data sheet
MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe: EIB backs wind farm with up to EUR 16 m
Related press
Sweden: Långmarken wind farm – first EFSI project in Sweden – inaugurated
Parent project
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe: EIB backs wind farm with up to EUR 16 m
Related press
Sweden: Långmarken wind farm – first EFSI project in Sweden – inaugurated
Other links
Related public register
23/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN
Related public register
14/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN
Parent project
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Photogallery

Support for the Langmarken onshore wind farm located in Sweden’s Värmland County; co-investment alongside the Mirova-Eurofideme 3 fund, first project funded in Sweden under the European Fund for Strategic Investments
MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN
©Mirova
Support for the Langmarken onshore wind farm located in Sweden’s Värmland County; co-investment alongside the Mirova-Eurofideme 3 fund, first project funded in Sweden under the European Fund for Strategic Investments
MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN
©Mirova
Support for the Langmarken onshore wind farm located in Sweden’s Värmland County; co-investment alongside the Mirova-Eurofideme 3 fund, first project funded in Sweden under the European Fund for Strategic Investments
MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN
©Mirova
Support for the Langmarken onshore wind farm located in Sweden’s Värmland County; co-investment alongside the Mirova-Eurofideme 3 fund, first project funded in Sweden under the European Fund for Strategic Investments
MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN
©Mirova

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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