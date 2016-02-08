MIROVA EUROFIDEME 3 CO-INVESTMENT WIND SWEDEN

Summary sheet
Co-investment in an onshore wind farm with a capacity of 23.1 MW.
The project concerns a ready-to-build onshore wind farm in Sweden. The project will contribute to meeting the EU and Swedish targets for energy generated from renewable energy sources.
A comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been conducted and the fund manager will be required to obtain the non-technical summary of it, and, where relevant, written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation. The project will generate positive environmental impacts, notably by reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions. The potential negative environmental impacts of the project are mainly limited to the construction phase. Related conditions are included in the environmental permit and the construction planning takes these conditions into account.
The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant directives. In this case, the promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
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