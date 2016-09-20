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BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 76,700,028.06
Countries
Sector(s)
Bolivia : € 76,700,028.06
Industry : € 76,700,028.06
Signature date(s)
31/03/2017 : € 76,700,028.06
Other links
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR - Doble Vía Caracollo - Colomi (Oruro-Cochabamba) Part I
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR - Doble Vía Caracollo - Colomi (Oruro-Cochabamba) Part II
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR
Related press
Bolivia: EIB grants a USD 82m loan to widen the Confital to Bombeo road to two lanes

Summary sheet

Release date
20 September 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/03/2017
20150543
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR
ADMINISTRADORA BOLIVIANA DE CARRETERAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 82 million (EUR 76 million)
USD 166 million (EUR 154 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the doubling of the single carriageway road between Confital and Bombeo (44.6 km). The project is a section of the Caracollo-Colomi road in the Cochabamba department some 250 km southeast of the country's capital La Paz.

The project is part of the East-West Corridor between Brazil and Chile included in the Initiative for the Integration of the Regional Infrastructure of South America (IIRSA) strategic plan to reinforce economic integration and development in South America. The Confital-Bombeo section is part of the Caracollo-Colomi 2x2 road (doble vía) and is considered a national priority by Bolivia's national road authority and is part of their strategic road plan (plan vial). The project will improve access to neighbouring countries and is expected to increase and diversify Bolivian exports. Traffic levels should be moderate albeit with high induction potential given the low standards of the existing link and the high share of heavy traffic. The economic profitability should be good if final investment costs do not deviate significantly from current estimates. The promoter has shown adequate capacity to manage and implement relatively large road projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project was located within the EU, it would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and would require full EIA and public consultation. An environmental and social (E&S) impact assessment with public consultation has been done according to Bolivian national legislation. The EIA was approved by the competent authority on 4 December 2013. The Bank will investigate E&S aspects and verify that the promoter has followed the relevant EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR - Doble Vía Caracollo - Colomi (Oruro-Cochabamba) Part I
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR - Doble Vía Caracollo - Colomi (Oruro-Cochabamba) Part II
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR
Other links
Related press
Bolivia: EIB grants a USD 82m loan to widen the Confital to Bombeo road to two lanes

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR - Doble Vía Caracollo - Colomi (Oruro-Cochabamba) Part I
Publication Date
21 Sep 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69304562
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150543
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bolivia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR - Doble Vía Caracollo - Colomi (Oruro-Cochabamba) Part II
Publication Date
21 Sep 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69306909
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150543
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bolivia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR
Publication Date
22 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68230742
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150543
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bolivia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR - Doble Vía Caracollo - Colomi (Oruro-Cochabamba) Part I
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR - Doble Vía Caracollo - Colomi (Oruro-Cochabamba) Part II
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR
Other links
Summary sheet
BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR
Data sheet
BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR
Related press
Bolivia: EIB grants a USD 82m loan to widen the Confital to Bombeo road to two lanes

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bolivia: EIB grants a USD 82m loan to widen the Confital to Bombeo road to two lanes
Other links
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR - Doble Vía Caracollo - Colomi (Oruro-Cochabamba) Part I
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR - Doble Vía Caracollo - Colomi (Oruro-Cochabamba) Part II
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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