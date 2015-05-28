Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

IBERDROLA ENERGY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 82,000,000
Spain : € 118,000,000
Industry : € 2,000,000
Energy : € 198,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/05/2016 : € 820,000
23/05/2016 : € 1,180,000
23/05/2016 : € 81,180,000
23/05/2016 : € 116,820,000
Other links
Related public register
19/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA ENERGY RDI
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA ENERGY RDI
Related press
Spain: EIB and Iberdrola sign EUR 500 million loan for upgrading electricity grids

Summary sheet

Release date
4 December 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/05/2016
20150528
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IBERDROLA ENERGY RDI
IBERDROLA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 427 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises selected investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the promoter's strategic business areas over the period 2015-2018, developing innovative technologies in the fields of i) electricity distribution, including smart grids, ii) electricity generation, emission control and markets, iii) renewable energy generation, and iv) energy systems, including electric mobility and storage.

The investments are intended to diversify the promoter's range of products and services, and to adapt existing products to market demand.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities will be carried out in existing research and development (R&D) facilities that will not change their already authorised scope due to the project. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed in accordance with Directive 2011/92/EU. The outcome of the R&D project is expected to have positive impact on the environment, improving the environmental performance of the promoter through the deployment of renewable energies, efficient power generation as well as optimisation of the power distribution.

The promoter is a contracting entity that falls under the Utilities Directive (2004/17/EC), and is therefore required to tender works, supplies and services contracts according to public procurement rules, including publication in the Official Journal of the EU, where appropriate.

Related documents
19/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA ENERGY RDI
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA ENERGY RDI
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and Iberdrola sign EUR 500 million loan for upgrading electricity grids

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA ENERGY RDI
Publication Date
19 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65343891
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150528
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Spain
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA ENERGY RDI
Publication Date
29 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95110662
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150528
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Spain
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA ENERGY RDI
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA ENERGY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
IBERDROLA ENERGY RDI
Data sheet
IBERDROLA ENERGY RDI
Related press
Spain: EIB and Iberdrola sign EUR 500 million loan for upgrading electricity grids

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and Iberdrola sign EUR 500 million loan for upgrading electricity grids
Other links
Related public register
19/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA ENERGY RDI
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA ENERGY RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications