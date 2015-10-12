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WOHNRAUM FUR FLUCHTLINGE (REFUGEE ACCOMMODATION)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 120,000,000
Urban development : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2015 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WOHNRAUM FUR FLUCHTLINGE (REFUGEE ACCOMMODATION)
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WOHNRAUM FUR FLUCHTLINGE (REFUGEE ACCOMMODATION)
Related press
Germany: EIB hands out first ever loan for refugee housing to promotional bank ILB

Summary sheet

Release date
12 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2015
20150493
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WOHNRAUM FUR FLUCHTLINGE (REFUGEE ACCOMMODATION)
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 439 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to support investments into housing for refugees implemented and operated by local authorities in the Federal State of Brandenburg.

The project aims to strengthen the financial situation of municipalities investing in urgently needed accommodation for refugees in the Federal State of Brandenburg.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU directives will be verified during appraisal: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, Stategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the housing investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WOHNRAUM FUR FLUCHTLINGE (REFUGEE ACCOMMODATION)
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WOHNRAUM FUR FLUCHTLINGE (REFUGEE ACCOMMODATION)
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB hands out first ever loan for refugee housing to promotional bank ILB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WOHNRAUM FUR FLUCHTLINGE (REFUGEE ACCOMMODATION)
Publication Date
6 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63899737
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150493
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WOHNRAUM FUR FLUCHTLINGE (REFUGEE ACCOMMODATION)
Publication Date
16 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132124435
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150493
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WOHNRAUM FUR FLUCHTLINGE (REFUGEE ACCOMMODATION)
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WOHNRAUM FUR FLUCHTLINGE (REFUGEE ACCOMMODATION)
Other links
Summary sheet
WOHNRAUM FUR FLUCHTLINGE (REFUGEE ACCOMMODATION)
Data sheet
WOHNRAUM FUR FLUCHTLINGE (REFUGEE ACCOMMODATION)
Related press
Germany: EIB hands out first ever loan for refugee housing to promotional bank ILB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB hands out first ever loan for refugee housing to promotional bank ILB
Other links
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WOHNRAUM FUR FLUCHTLINGE (REFUGEE ACCOMMODATION)
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WOHNRAUM FUR FLUCHTLINGE (REFUGEE ACCOMMODATION)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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