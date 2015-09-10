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SAB KOMMUNALINFRASTRUKTUR SACHSEN II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 260,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 260,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 260,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/05/2016 : € 260,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAB KOMMUNALINFRASTRUKTUR SACHSEN II
Related public register
31/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAB KOMMUNALINFRASTRUKTUR SACHSEN II

Summary sheet

Release date
10 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/05/2016
20150472
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAB KOMMUNALINFRASTRUKTUR SACHSEN II
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 260 million
EUR 527 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to support public municipal infrastructure focusing on urban renewal and regeneration of city centres, including cultural heritage, housing and energy efficiency.

The EIB loan, with implementation planned for the 2015-2018 period, will complement the EU- and national grant programmes carried out by Sächsische Aufbaubank (SAB) and dedicated to public beneficiaries in Saxony.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Germany, as an EU member state, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU directives. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (recast) (2010/31/EU), if relevant to the project, will be further examined during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAB KOMMUNALINFRASTRUKTUR SACHSEN II
31/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAB KOMMUNALINFRASTRUKTUR SACHSEN II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAB KOMMUNALINFRASTRUKTUR SACHSEN II
Publication Date
5 Feb 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64575830
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150472
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAB KOMMUNALINFRASTRUKTUR SACHSEN II
Publication Date
31 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238659367
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150472
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAB KOMMUNALINFRASTRUKTUR SACHSEN II
Related public register
31/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAB KOMMUNALINFRASTRUKTUR SACHSEN II
Other links
Summary sheet
SAB KOMMUNALINFRASTRUKTUR SACHSEN II
Data sheet
SAB KOMMUNALINFRASTRUKTUR SACHSEN II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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