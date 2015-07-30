TUBACEX INNOVATIVE STEEL TUBE SOLUTIONS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project includes the promoter’s investments in research, development and product/process innovation in the field of steel tubular solutions in advanced steel materials.
The project comprises research and development (R&D) activities in new value-added products as well as investments in advanced manufacturing to define and deploy innovative technologies and production systems to enhance the promoter’s EU-based manufacturing footprint.
The project's R&D activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and used for this scope and as such should not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with Directive 2011/92/EU. In addition to R&D, the project includes also some innovation activities and the installation of advance manufacturing equipment. Installations for the processing of ferrous metals fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. It is therefore not excluded at this stage that the local competent authority will require an EIA for some components of the project. All the environmental details will be assessed by the Bank’s services during the due diligence.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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