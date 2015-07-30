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TUBACEX INNOVATIVE STEEL TUBE SOLUTIONS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 13,000,000
Austria : € 15,600,000
Spain : € 36,400,000
Industry : € 65,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2015 : € 6,300,000
16/12/2015 : € 6,700,000
16/12/2015 : € 7,560,000
16/12/2015 : € 8,040,000
16/12/2015 : € 17,640,000
16/12/2015 : € 18,760,000
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBACEX INNOVATIVE STEEL TUBE SOLUTIONS
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUBACEX INNOVATIVE STEEL TUBE SOLUTIONS
Related press
Spain: EUR 65 million loan under InnovFin programme for Tubacex’s RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
30 July 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2015
20150436
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TUBACEX INNOVATIVE STEEL TUBE SOLUTIONS
TUBACEX SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 65 million
EUR 135 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project includes the promoter’s investments in research, development and product/process innovation in the field of steel tubular solutions in advanced steel materials.

The project comprises research and development (R&D) activities in new value-added products as well as investments in advanced manufacturing to define and deploy innovative technologies and production systems to enhance the promoter’s EU-based manufacturing footprint.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's R&D activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and used for this scope and as such should not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with Directive 2011/92/EU. In addition to R&D, the project includes also some innovation activities and the installation of advance manufacturing equipment. Installations for the processing of ferrous metals fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. It is therefore not excluded at this stage that the local competent authority will require an EIA for some components of the project. All the environmental details will be assessed by the Bank’s services during the due diligence.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
30/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBACEX INNOVATIVE STEEL TUBE SOLUTIONS
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUBACEX INNOVATIVE STEEL TUBE SOLUTIONS
Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 65 million loan under InnovFin programme for Tubacex’s RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBACEX INNOVATIVE STEEL TUBE SOLUTIONS
Publication Date
30 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64467011
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150436
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Austria
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUBACEX INNOVATIVE STEEL TUBE SOLUTIONS
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133277590
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150436
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Austria
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBACEX INNOVATIVE STEEL TUBE SOLUTIONS
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUBACEX INNOVATIVE STEEL TUBE SOLUTIONS
Other links
Summary sheet
TUBACEX INNOVATIVE STEEL TUBE SOLUTIONS
Data sheet
TUBACEX INNOVATIVE STEEL TUBE SOLUTIONS
Related press
Spain: EUR 65 million loan under InnovFin programme for Tubacex’s RDI

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 65 million loan under InnovFin programme for Tubacex’s RDI
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBACEX INNOVATIVE STEEL TUBE SOLUTIONS
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUBACEX INNOVATIVE STEEL TUBE SOLUTIONS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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