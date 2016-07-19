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FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 180,000,000
Services : € 14,400,000
Telecom : € 16,200,000
Water, sewerage : € 34,200,000
Urban development : € 115,200,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2016 : € 14,400,000
22/12/2016 : € 16,200,000
22/12/2016 : € 34,200,000
22/12/2016 : € 115,200,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Related press
France: First Juncker Plan guarantee from the EIB for an AFD loan in the French overseas territories

Summary sheet

Release date
19 July 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2016
20150363
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (RUP) RISK SHARING
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S), PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 1402 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Multi-sector investments, including urban development, tourism, energy and social services with public and private promoters, located the French Departments d'Outre Mer (risk-sharing with AFD)

The project consists of an unfunded risk-sharing framework guarantee scheme for AFD's financing of investments in the French overseas departments, the so-called Regions Ultrapériphériques (RUP), which form part of the European Union. These overseas departments qualify as convergence regions. The framework guarantee scheme will cover several sectors, such as urban rehabilitation (including housing), environment, information and communication technology (ICT), tourism and sustainable transport.

This overall programme targets infrastructure, service facilities and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in order to tackle the causes of the overseas territories' lagging behind in social and economic development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Depending on their technical characteristics, the processes to be employed and for some operations to be carried out may fall under Annexes I and II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Those elements will be reviewed during appraisal. The situation regarding environmental liabilities, taking into account Directive 2004/35/EC on environmental liabilities with regard to the prevention and remedying of environmental damage, will be addressed during the appraisal.

The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) including publication of contract notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national or regional legislation.

Related documents
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
France: First Juncker Plan guarantee from the EIB for an AFD loan in the French overseas territories

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64680653
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150363
Sector(s)
Telecom
Water, sewerage
Services
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
16 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134073277
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150363
Sector(s)
Telecom
Water, sewerage
Services
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (RUP) RISK SHARING
Data sheet
FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Related press
France: First Juncker Plan guarantee from the EIB for an AFD loan in the French overseas territories

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: First Juncker Plan guarantee from the EIB for an AFD loan in the French overseas territories
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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