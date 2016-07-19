FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

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Summary sheet
Multi-sector investments, including urban development, tourism, energy and social services with public and private promoters, located the French Departments d'Outre Mer (risk-sharing with AFD)
The project consists of an unfunded risk-sharing framework guarantee scheme for AFD's financing of investments in the French overseas departments, the so-called Regions Ultrapériphériques (RUP), which form part of the European Union. These overseas departments qualify as convergence regions. The framework guarantee scheme will cover several sectors, such as urban rehabilitation (including housing), environment, information and communication technology (ICT), tourism and sustainable transport.
This overall programme targets infrastructure, service facilities and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in order to tackle the causes of the overseas territories' lagging behind in social and economic development.
Depending on their technical characteristics, the processes to be employed and for some operations to be carried out may fall under Annexes I and II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Those elements will be reviewed during appraisal. The situation regarding environmental liabilities, taking into account Directive 2004/35/EC on environmental liabilities with regard to the prevention and remedying of environmental damage, will be addressed during the appraisal.
The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) including publication of contract notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national or regional legislation.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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