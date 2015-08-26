GINKGO FUND II

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Summary sheet
This project involves the EIB participation in an infrastructure fund for the remediation and regeneration of polluted brownfield sites in the EU.
Target investments to clean up impaired sites ("brownfields") acquired from public and private owners, using environmentally sound remediation techniques, with the end goal of selling the repositioned property to third parties, thus supporting urban renewal and regeneration.
Depending on their technical characteristics, the processes to be employed and operations to be carried out may fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Urban developments are included in the same Annex II of the same Directive. Those elements will be reviewed during appraisal and addressed in the investment guidelines of the Fund. The situation regarding environmental liabilities, taking into account Directive 2004/35 on environmental liabilities with regard to the prevention and remedying of environmental damage, will be addressed during the appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
Projects will be located primarily in France, and secondarily in Belgium.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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