Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PIAGGIO R&D III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 70,000,000
Industry : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2015 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIAGGIO R&D III
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PIAGGIO R&D III

Summary sheet

Release date
15 May 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2015
20150209
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PIAGGIO R&D III
PIAGGIO & C SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 140 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of Piaggio's Research & Development activities.

The project concerns the promoter’s R&D investment for the development of technologies and products for scooters, motorcycles and light commercial vehicles. The focus of the R&D is put mainly on the areas of safety, sustainability and client satisfaction.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would therefore not be required by EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The results of this R&D project are expected to contribute to reductions of Green House Gases (GHG) from vehicles.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC).

Related documents
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIAGGIO R&D III
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PIAGGIO R&D III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIAGGIO R&D III
Publication Date
8 Dec 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63427224
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150209
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PIAGGIO R&D III
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123138457
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150209
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIAGGIO R&D III
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PIAGGIO R&D III
Other links
Summary sheet
PIAGGIO R&D III
Data sheet
PIAGGIO R&D III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications