SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V

Summary sheet
The investment programme consists of 21 distinct gas transmission projects located in northern and southern Italy. Many of them serve the purpose of increasing gas transmission capacity in the north of Italy for reverse cross-border gas flows to neighbouring countries (classified as projects of common interest or PCIs). Others aim at the modernisation and replacement of existing equipment and at removing bottlenecks in transmission capacity in some areas of the country.
The project will contribute to improving security, safety and reliability of gas supply and to diversifying supply routes, enabling further EU market integration. Three project components have PCI status (5.11). The major maintenance component is located in the cohesion priority region of Sicily. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. With regards to the Bank's objectives, the financing of this project will contribute to the security of energy supply and to network modernisation for maintaining quality and reliability. It is also in line with the Bank's energy lending policy to gas networks.
Environmental assessments have been conducted or are under preparation for the major components of the programme. Various assessments were already approved between 2012 and 2014. Permitting for the smaller components is at various stages, with authorisation expected for most of them by end-2015.
The investments seem to fall under EU public procurement legislation. The Bank will review with the promoter the proposed procurement procedures and request that contracts for the implementation of the programme are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.