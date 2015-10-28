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SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 373,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 373,000,000
Energy : € 373,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2015 : € 373,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Compressor Station Minerbio
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Raldon-Legnago
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Cervignano-Mortara
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Pontremoli-Cortemaggiore
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V

Summary sheet

Release date
28 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2015
20150200
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V
Italy's main gas transmission company.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 747 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The investment programme consists of 21 distinct gas transmission projects located in northern and southern Italy. Many of them serve the purpose of increasing gas transmission capacity in the north of Italy for reverse cross-border gas flows to neighbouring countries (classified as projects of common interest or PCIs). Others aim at the modernisation and replacement of existing equipment and at removing bottlenecks in transmission capacity in some areas of the country.

The project will contribute to improving security, safety and reliability of gas supply and to diversifying supply routes, enabling further EU market integration. Three project components have PCI status (5.11). The major maintenance component is located in the cohesion priority region of Sicily. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. With regards to the Bank's objectives, the financing of this project will contribute to the security of energy supply and to network modernisation for maintaining quality and reliability. It is also in line with the Bank's energy lending policy to gas networks.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental assessments have been conducted or are under preparation for the major components of the programme. Various assessments were already approved between 2012 and 2014. Permitting for the smaller components is at various stages, with authorisation expected for most of them by end-2015.

The investments seem to fall under EU public procurement legislation. The Bank will review with the promoter the proposed procurement procedures and request that contracts for the implementation of the programme are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Compressor Station Minerbio
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Raldon-Legnago
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Cervignano-Mortara
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Pontremoli-Cortemaggiore
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Compressor Station Minerbio
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63066706
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150200
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Raldon-Legnago
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63067008
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150200
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Cervignano-Mortara
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63065776
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150200
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Pontremoli-Cortemaggiore
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63067786
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150200
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V
Publication Date
8 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64303986
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150200
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152101805
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150200
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Compressor Station Minerbio
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Raldon-Legnago
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Cervignano-Mortara
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Pontremoli-Cortemaggiore
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V
Other links
Summary sheet
RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V
Data sheet
SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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