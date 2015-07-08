KOMERCNI BANKA ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE

Summary sheet
The framework loan will finance small-scale investments targeting energy efficiency measures mainly in the private sector and in particular for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
KB would like to focus mainly on private SMEs (i.e. 90% of the portfolio). More specifically, projects targeted will generate energy savings and enhance energy efficiency in buildings, for example via (i) modernising and reconstructing electricity, gas and/or heat distribution systems in buildings, as well as concretely implementing energy management systems in industrial areas; (ii) upgrading lighting systems for buildings and industrial sites; (iii) reducing energy intensity and increasing energy efficiency in manufacturing and technological processes, (iv) re-using waste energy in production processes and (v) increasing the use of renewable energy.
his operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting schemes that reduce energy consumption and help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. Most of the schemes are expected not to fall under the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA) and therefore not to be subject to an EIA. If an investment scheme is subject to an EIA, the financial intermediary will be required to obtain the non-technical summary, and, where relevant, written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation.
Some of the promoters of the financed schemes have been assessed by the EIB as being private companies not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. The promoters of some other schemes may, however, be subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), in which case the Bank would require the financial intermediary to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the scheme have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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