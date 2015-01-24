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YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 12,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Armenia : € 12,000,000
Services : € 12,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/06/2018 : € 5,000,000
1/12/2017 : € 7,000,000
(*) Including a € 5,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the EASTERN EUROPE ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND ENVIRONMENT PARTNERSHIP
Other links
Related public register
19/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related public register
23/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA Report (Armenian)
Related public register
23/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA Report (English version)
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA for Kindergarten no. 118 (In English and Armenian)
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA for Kindergarten no. 93 (In English and Armenian)
Related press
Armenia: EIB targets energy efficiency and solid waste infrastructure
Related story
A better future

Summary sheet

Release date
26 January 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/12/2017
20150124
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Project implementation unit within the Municipality of Yerevan
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 12 million
EUR 15 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
Description
Objectives

The project involves the rehabilitation of municipal buildings in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. The loan amount is expected to be phased in two or three finance contracts.

The main objective of this project is to increase the energy efficiency of municipal buildings, which will have a significant impact on CO2 emission reduction and thus contribute to climate change mitigation. Besides this, energy efficiency investments will generate local and regional economic activity, particularly in the construction industry, and therefore support the development of the private sector and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting i) projects that reduce energy consumption in public buildings and ii) projects with other small specific energy efficiency measures, having a short payback, thus helping to mitigate climate change as well as improving seismic safety and accessibility for disabled people. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have a very limited negative environmental impact, if any at all. Given the scale, location and nature of the schemes in built-up urban areas, environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, should normally not be required. Compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards will be further assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the municipality of Yerevan to ensure that implementation of the project is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
19/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY
23/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA Report (Armenian)
23/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA Report (English version)
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA for Kindergarten no. 118 (In English and Armenian)
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA for Kindergarten no. 93 (In English and Armenian)
Other links
Related press
Armenia: EIB targets energy efficiency and solid waste infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
19 Mar 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67847911
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150124
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA Report (Armenian)
Publication Date
23 Mar 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
154369116
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150124
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA Report (English version)
Publication Date
23 Mar 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
154360198
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150124
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA for Kindergarten no. 118 (In English and Armenian)
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166667589
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150124
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA for Kindergarten no. 93 (In English and Armenian)
Publication Date
7 Feb 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166655710
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150124
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related public register
23/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA Report (Armenian)
Related public register
23/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA Report (English version)
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA for Kindergarten no. 118 (In English and Armenian)
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA for Kindergarten no. 93 (In English and Armenian)
Other links
Summary sheet
YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Data sheet
YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related press
Armenia: EIB targets energy efficiency and solid waste infrastructure
Related story
A better future

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Armenia: EIB targets energy efficiency and solid waste infrastructure
Related story
A better future
Other links
Related public register
19/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related public register
23/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA Report (Armenian)
Related public register
23/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA Report (English version)
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA for Kindergarten no. 118 (In English and Armenian)
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY - EIA for Kindergarten no. 93 (In English and Armenian)

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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