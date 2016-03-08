WARSAW TRAMWAY II

Summary sheet
Construction of new tramway lines in the city of Warsaw and purchase of tramway rolling stock
The project consists of tram infrastructure construction and upgrading throughout Warsaw, including construction of 5 new sections of tram lines (total length 20 km), construction of a new tram depot for 150 trams, modernisation of 6 sections of existing tram lines (total length 22 km), acquisition of new tram units rolling stock for operation on the new sections of tramway lines and up to 40 tram units to replace obsolete rolling stock. The new sections of tramway lines will partly replace existing bus services. All of the infrastructure schemes are located in Warsaw. Most schemes are small or of medium size, and there are 4 large schemes (above EUR 50M). A significant part of the project is expected to be funded by the EU (Cohesion Fund).
Construction of new tram lines may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives, as transposed into national law.
The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) as implemented by national law, including publication of contract notices in the Official Journal of the EU, if and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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