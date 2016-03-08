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WARSAW TRAMWAY II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 191,432,818.34
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 191,432,818.34
Transport : € 191,432,818.34
Signature date(s)
14/12/2016 : € 191,432,818.34
Other links
Related public register
30/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW TRAMWAY II - Kasprzaka
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARSAW TRAMWAY II
Related public register
30/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW TRAMWAY II - Tarchomin
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARSAW TRAMWAY II
Related sub-project
WARSAW TRAM II - ROLLING STOCK (FL 2015-0081)

Summary sheet

Release date
8 March 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2016
20150081
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WARSAW TRAMWAY II
TRAMWAJE WARSZAWSKIE SP ZOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 572 million (EUR 132 million)
PLN 1551 million (EUR 358 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of new tramway lines in the city of Warsaw and purchase of tramway rolling stock

The project consists of tram infrastructure construction and upgrading throughout Warsaw, including construction of 5 new sections of tram lines (total length 20 km), construction of a new tram depot for 150 trams, modernisation of 6 sections of existing tram lines (total length 22 km), acquisition of new tram units rolling stock for operation on the new sections of tramway lines and up to 40 tram units to replace obsolete rolling stock. The new sections of tramway lines will partly replace existing bus services. All of the infrastructure schemes are located in Warsaw. Most schemes are small or of medium size, and there are 4 large schemes (above EUR 50M). A significant part of the project is expected to be funded by the EU (Cohesion Fund).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Construction of new tram lines may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives, as transposed into national law.

The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) as implemented by national law, including publication of contract notices in the Official Journal of the EU, if and where appropriate.

Related documents
30/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW TRAMWAY II - Kasprzaka
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARSAW TRAMWAY II
30/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW TRAMWAY II - Tarchomin
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARSAW TRAMWAY II
Related projects
Related sub-project
WARSAW TRAM II - ROLLING STOCK (FL 2015-0081)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW TRAMWAY II - Kasprzaka
Publication Date
30 Sep 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69750302
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150081
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARSAW TRAMWAY II
Publication Date
10 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65993137
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150081
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW TRAMWAY II - Tarchomin
Publication Date
30 Sep 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69750048
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150081
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARSAW TRAMWAY II
Publication Date
10 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251945149
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150081
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW TRAMWAY II - Kasprzaka
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARSAW TRAMWAY II
Related public register
30/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WARSAW TRAMWAY II - Tarchomin
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARSAW TRAMWAY II
Other links
Summary sheet
WARSAW TRAMWAY II
Data sheet
WARSAW TRAMWAY II
Related sub-project
WARSAW TRAM II - ROLLING STOCK (FL 2015-0081)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications