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GRUPPO HERA RETI E AMBIENTE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 129,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 129,000,000
Energy : € 129,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/09/2015 : € 129,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO HERA RETI E AMBIENTE II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO HERA RETI E AMBIENTE II

Summary sheet

Release date
24 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/09/2015
20150015
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GRUPPO HERA RETI E AMBIENTE II
HERA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 129 million
EUR 260 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

2015-2019 investments in electricity and gas distribution networks and in public lighting installations

The main purpose of the project is to upgrade obsolete hardware, to build or upgrade substations, to improve the safety and reliability of electricity and gas supplies, to maintain the quality standards required by the national regulator AEEGSI and to enable the connections of new system users. The project might also comprise the installation of smart meters in gas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will concern the implementation of medium and low-voltage schemes in electricity and gas distribution schemes, some of which will fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The project schemes are expected to have minimal environmental impact. The appraisal will include an update of the promoters’ environmental capacity and works procedure. It will be clarified whether any of the project schemes requires an EIA during the appraisal.

The promoters are well known to the Bank and procurement procedures are expected to be in accordance with Directive 2004/17/EC.

Related documents
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO HERA RETI E AMBIENTE II
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO HERA RETI E AMBIENTE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO HERA RETI E AMBIENTE II
Publication Date
3 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61156115
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150015
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO HERA RETI E AMBIENTE II
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140984691
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150015
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO HERA RETI E AMBIENTE II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO HERA RETI E AMBIENTE II
Other links
Summary sheet
GRUPPO HERA RETI E AMBIENTE II
Data sheet
GRUPPO HERA RETI E AMBIENTE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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