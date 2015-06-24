GRUPPO HERA RETI E AMBIENTE II

Summary sheet
2015-2019 investments in electricity and gas distribution networks and in public lighting installations
The main purpose of the project is to upgrade obsolete hardware, to build or upgrade substations, to improve the safety and reliability of electricity and gas supplies, to maintain the quality standards required by the national regulator AEEGSI and to enable the connections of new system users. The project might also comprise the installation of smart meters in gas.
The project will concern the implementation of medium and low-voltage schemes in electricity and gas distribution schemes, some of which will fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The project schemes are expected to have minimal environmental impact. The appraisal will include an update of the promoters’ environmental capacity and works procedure. It will be clarified whether any of the project schemes requires an EIA during the appraisal.
The promoters are well known to the Bank and procurement procedures are expected to be in accordance with Directive 2004/17/EC.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.