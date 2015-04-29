S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW)

Summary sheet
Construction of several non-continuous sections (in total 162.5 km) of the S5 expressway between Nowe Marzy, Bydgoszcz and Mielno, and between Wronczyn and Radomicko.
The project will improve traffic conditions on a TEN-T road corridor. The economic benefits expected include time savings and vehicle operating cost reductions for road users on the corridor due to enhanced road capacity. The project may also offer some modest safety and environmental benefits.
The project involves expressway road construction largely in a rural environment. All of the schemes fall under Annex I of Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA) requiring a full EIA procedure. One section of the project, S5 Poznan - Wroclaw: sec. Wronczyn – Koscian Pld crosses the “Wielki Leg Obrzanski” (PLB 300004) and “Bedlewo – Bieczyny” (PLH 300039) Natura 2000 areas. Seven other sections are between 230m and 2.7km away from the nearest Natura 2000 areas. The last section S5 Nowe Marzy - Bydgoszcz, sec. Tryszczyn-Bydgoszcz (Biale Blota) borders the "Dolina Srodkowej Noteci i Kanalu Bydgoskiego" (PLB 300001) and "Dolina Noteci" (PLH 300004) Natura 2000 areas. The investments are included in the National Road Construction Programme and the current Infrastructure and Environment Operational Programme, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal (OJEU), as and where required. The sections have been advertised in the OJEU in 4 lots with OJEU numbers as follows 325470-2014-PL 26/09/2014; 335973-2014-PL 04/10/2014; 325470-2014-PL 6/09/2014; and 101173-2015-PL 24/03/2015.
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