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S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 550,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 550,000,000
Transport : € 550,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/07/2015 : € 550,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW) - Gluchowo-Kaczkowo incl. Wronczyn-Radomicko
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW) - EIA - Nowe Marzy-Świecie-Bydgoszcs-Cotoń
Related public register
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW)
Related press
Poland: EIB supports construction of expressways with PLN 3.4bn

Summary sheet

Release date
29 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/07/2015
20140735
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW)
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT / GDDKIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 550 million
EUR 1184 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of several non-continuous sections (in total 162.5 km) of the S5 expressway between Nowe Marzy, Bydgoszcz and Mielno, and between Wronczyn and Radomicko.

The project will improve traffic conditions on a TEN-T road corridor. The economic benefits expected include time savings and vehicle operating cost reductions for road users on the corridor due to enhanced road capacity. The project may also offer some modest safety and environmental benefits.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves expressway road construction largely in a rural environment. All of the schemes fall under Annex I of Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA) requiring a full EIA procedure. One section of the project, S5 Poznan - Wroclaw: sec. Wronczyn – Koscian Pld crosses the “Wielki Leg Obrzanski” (PLB 300004) and “Bedlewo – Bieczyny” (PLH 300039) Natura 2000 areas. Seven other sections are between 230m and 2.7km away from the nearest Natura 2000 areas. The last section S5 Nowe Marzy - Bydgoszcz, sec. Tryszczyn-Bydgoszcz (Biale Blota) borders the "Dolina Srodkowej Noteci i Kanalu Bydgoskiego" (PLB 300001) and "Dolina Noteci" (PLH 300004) Natura 2000 areas. The investments are included in the National Road Construction Programme and the current Infrastructure and Environment Operational Programme, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal (OJEU), as and where required. The sections have been advertised in the OJEU in 4 lots with OJEU numbers as follows 325470-2014-PL 26/09/2014; 335973-2014-PL 04/10/2014; 325470-2014-PL 6/09/2014; and 101173-2015-PL 24/03/2015.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW) - Gluchowo-Kaczkowo incl. Wronczyn-Radomicko
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW) - EIA - Nowe Marzy-Świecie-Bydgoszcs-Cotoń
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW)
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports construction of expressways with PLN 3.4bn

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW) - Gluchowo-Kaczkowo incl. Wronczyn-Radomicko
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59206880
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140735
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW) - EIA - Nowe Marzy-Świecie-Bydgoszcs-Cotoń
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59219022
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140735
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW)
Publication Date
15 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60345566
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140735
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW)
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232100768
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140735
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW) - Gluchowo-Kaczkowo incl. Wronczyn-Radomicko
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW) - EIA - Nowe Marzy-Świecie-Bydgoszcs-Cotoń
Related public register
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW)
Other links
Summary sheet
S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW)
Data sheet
S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW)
Related press
Poland: EIB supports construction of expressways with PLN 3.4bn

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports construction of expressways with PLN 3.4bn
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW) - Gluchowo-Kaczkowo incl. Wronczyn-Radomicko
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW) - EIA - Nowe Marzy-Świecie-Bydgoszcs-Cotoń
Related public register
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S5 EXPRESSWAY II (NOWE MARZY-BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW)

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Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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