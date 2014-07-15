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ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 57,301,336.28
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 57,301,336.28
Industry : € 14,182,080.73
Transport : € 14,325,334.07
Urban development : € 28,793,921.48
Signature date(s)
26/07/2016 : € 14,182,080.73
26/07/2016 : € 14,325,334.07
26/07/2016 : € 28,793,921.48
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related press
Poland: EIB supports upgrading of municipal infrastructure in Zielona Góra

Summary sheet

Release date
2 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/07/2016
20140715
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
CITY OF ZIELONA GORA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 250 million (EUR 59 million)
PLN 550 million (EUR 130 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project focuses on financing small and medium-scale investment schemes, mainly in the fields of urban renewal, transport, health and education in the City of Zielona Gora.

The project will contribute to the implementation of a development plan and an investment programme of the City of Zielona Gora and, in particular, to the improvement of sustainable municipal and social infrastructure. The project should contribute to the overall development of the city and enhancement of the overall conditions for life and business in the city.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the schemes might fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (85/337/EEC), as amended. If any scheme had a negative impact on an area forming part of Natura 2000 network (falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC) the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives, as transposed into national law.

The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) as implemented by national law including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national or regional legislation.

Related documents
07/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports upgrading of municipal infrastructure in Zielona Góra

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
7 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63945441
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140715
Sector(s)
Urban development
Industry
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165013461
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140715
Sector(s)
Urban development
Industry
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Summary sheet
ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Data sheet
ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related press
Poland: EIB supports upgrading of municipal infrastructure in Zielona Góra

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports upgrading of municipal infrastructure in Zielona Góra
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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