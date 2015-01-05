PRIMARY CARE CENTRES PPP

Summary sheet
Development of up to 14 primary care centres including accommodation for the primary care team and general practitioner services.
The main benefit that is expected to arise from the project is better access to primary healthcare and social services in the regions of Ireland. The ability to introduce new models of service delivery in purpose-built facilities and additional services that are currently not available in the area is expected to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of in- and outpatient services, including a more cost-efficient service provision. The soundness and quality of the underlying project will be examined and confirmed during appraisal.
Healthcare centres are not specifically mentioned in EU Directive 2011/92/EU; however, the project may fall under Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development, in which case the decision on the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is up to the local competent authorities. The Bank’s services will verify all the environmental details and the decision of the competent authorities during the due diligence. This includes a review of the design, energy efficiency and energy consumption targets.
The project is being carried out as a public-private partnership (PPP). The contracting authority (NDFA) published a prior information notice on 19 November 2013 in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) through the eTenders Public Procurement portal. The NDFA, acting on behalf of the Minister for Health and Health Service Executive, published a Contract Notice in the OJEU on 19 December 2013.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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