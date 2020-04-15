Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 123,100,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cameroon : € 123,100,000
Transport : € 123,100,000
Signature date(s)
31/12/2021 : € 17,100,000
31/12/2021 : € 106,000,000
(*) Including a € 17,100,000 Investment Grants provided by the AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
15/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Social
Related public register
15/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - PLAN DE GESTION DES TRAVERSES EN BOIS TRAITEES A LA CREOSOTE
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL : ANNEXES
Related press
Cameroon: Prime Minister welcomes €123 million European Union backing for Belabo-Ngaoundere railway upgrade

Summary sheet

Release date
15 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/12/2021
20140650
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON
REPUBLIQUE DU CAMEROUN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 123 million
EUR 243 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the renewal of one section (about 330 km) of a single-track non-electrified railway line between Belabo and Ngaounderé.

The aim is to increase the quality, availability and reliability of rail services in Cameroon. It is expected to generate time and vehicle operating cost savings, reduce the maintenance costs of the infrastructure and improve railway safety. It should also contribute to the modal shift from road to rail, thus bringing climate, environmental and road safety benefits.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will be implemented on the existing alignment of the railway and within the existing right of way; therefore potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, the project would likely fall within Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU and therefore be subject to screening. The project will be undergo an Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) in line with the national legislation and the EIB environmental and social standards.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

The project is also in full support of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's), as improved railway transport infrastructure (SDG 9) is expected to facilitate the free movement of passengers and freight between the north and south of the country, while reducing the country's GHG emissions (SDG 13) and transportation costs, thereby supporting economic development (SDG 8) and inequality reduction (SDG 11). The project will also contribute to the implementation of Cameroon's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), agreed under the COP 21 Paris Agreement, which prioritizes the development of low-carbon transportation.

Related documents
15/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Social
15/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON
12/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL
12/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - PLAN DE GESTION DES TRAVERSES EN BOIS TRAITEES A LA CREOSOTE
12/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL : ANNEXES
Other links
Related press
Cameroon: Prime Minister welcomes €123 million European Union backing for Belabo-Ngaoundere railway upgrade

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Social
Publication Date
15 Aug 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132186326
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140650
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation
Publication Date
15 Aug 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132186328
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140650
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131270325
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140650
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL
Publication Date
12 Jul 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
173776581
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140650
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - PLAN DE GESTION DES TRAVERSES EN BOIS TRAITEES A LA CREOSOTE
Publication Date
12 Jul 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
173740233
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140650
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL : ANNEXES
Publication Date
12 Jul 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171812277
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140650
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Social
Related public register
15/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - PLAN DE GESTION DES TRAVERSES EN BOIS TRAITEES A LA CREOSOTE
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL : ANNEXES
Other links
Summary sheet
BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON
Data sheet
BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON
Related press
Cameroon: Prime Minister welcomes €123 million European Union backing for Belabo-Ngaoundere railway upgrade

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Cameroon: Prime Minister welcomes €123 million European Union backing for Belabo-Ngaoundere railway upgrade
Other links
Related public register
15/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Social
Related public register
15/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - PLAN DE GESTION DES TRAVERSES EN BOIS TRAITEES A LA CREOSOTE
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL : ANNEXES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications