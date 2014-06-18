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BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/06/2015 : € 100,000,000
27/03/2017 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Related public register
19/05/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT - EIA
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Related press
Finland: EIB backs construction of state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant

Summary sheet

Release date
10 February 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/06/2015
20140618
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BLOMINMÄKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
HELSINGIN SEUDUN YMPÄRISTÖPALVELUT - KUNTAYHTYMÄ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new wastewater treatment plant in Espoo, Finland.

Replacement of the Suomenoja wastewater treatment plant with a new one to be located in Blominmäki, Espoo.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments to construct the Blominmäki wastewater treatment plant in the Helsinki region. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) was completed in 2008 and the non-technical summary will be published on the Bank’s website. The promoter will have to submit the certificates (Form A and B or equivalent) issued by the competent authority on the potential effects on nature conservation sites (Birds and Habitats Directives).

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
19/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
19/05/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT - EIA
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB backs construction of state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Publication Date
19 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59180441
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Publication Date
19 May 2015
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59177578
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT - EIA
Publication Date
5 Mar 2016
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59190368
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Publication Date
28 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
215330443
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Related public register
19/05/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT - EIA
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
BLOMINMÄKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Data sheet
BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Related press
Finland: EIB backs construction of state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB backs construction of state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant
Other links
Related public register
19/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Related public register
19/05/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT - EIA
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BLOMINMAKI WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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