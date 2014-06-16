IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS - LIFE SCIENCES RESEARCH

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Summary sheet
Development and commercialisation of research from leading UK universities. The research and development (R&D) will be particularly focused on state-of-the-art technology.
This project concerns investments in the life science sector, which accounts for well over half of the promoter's overall investment programme. It covers activities ranging from pre-seed and seed financing and proof-of-concept studies to the financing of pre-clinical and clinical trials of its portfolio companies. They include, for example, investments into early stages such as target validation and hit-to-lead development, lead optimisation and toxicology studies as well as Phase I and Phase II clinical trials. The larger investments targeted at more mature portfolio companies are based on a milestone/tranche basis that matches the companies' needs for cash with the agreed milestone.
R&D activities included in the project will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out within existing facilities, making use of existing laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centres etc. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) by a competent authority according to Directive 2011/92/EU should not be required.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.
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