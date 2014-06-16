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IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS - LIFE SCIENCES RESEARCH

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,274,068.87
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 70,274,068.87
Services : € 70,274,068.87
Signature date(s)
13/07/2015 : € 70,274,068.87
Other links
Related public register
16/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS - LIFE SCIENCES RESEARCH
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS - LIFE SCIENCES RESEARCH
Related press
United Kingdom: Imperial Innovations gets GBP 50 million EIB backing to strengthen investment in biotech spin-offs

Summary sheet

Release date
14 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/07/2015
20140616
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS - LIFE SCIENCES RESEARCH
IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS GROUP PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million (GBP 50 million)
EUR 154 million (GBP 110 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Development and commercialisation of research from leading UK universities. The research and development (R&D) will be particularly focused on state-of-the-art technology.

This project concerns investments in the life science sector, which accounts for well over half of the promoter's overall investment programme. It covers activities ranging from pre-seed and seed financing and proof-of-concept studies to the financing of pre-clinical and clinical trials of its portfolio companies. They include, for example, investments into early stages such as target validation and hit-to-lead development, lead optimisation and toxicology studies as well as Phase I and Phase II clinical trials. The larger investments targeted at more mature portfolio companies are based on a milestone/tranche basis that matches the companies' needs for cash with the agreed milestone.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D activities included in the project will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out within existing facilities, making use of existing laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centres etc. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) by a competent authority according to Directive 2011/92/EU should not be required.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
16/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS - LIFE SCIENCES RESEARCH
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS - LIFE SCIENCES RESEARCH
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: Imperial Innovations gets GBP 50 million EIB backing to strengthen investment in biotech spin-offs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS - LIFE SCIENCES RESEARCH
Publication Date
16 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61339350
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140616
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS - LIFE SCIENCES RESEARCH
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92221232
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140616
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS - LIFE SCIENCES RESEARCH
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS - LIFE SCIENCES RESEARCH
Other links
Summary sheet
IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS - LIFE SCIENCES RESEARCH
Data sheet
IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS - LIFE SCIENCES RESEARCH
Related press
United Kingdom: Imperial Innovations gets GBP 50 million EIB backing to strengthen investment in biotech spin-offs

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: Imperial Innovations gets GBP 50 million EIB backing to strengthen investment in biotech spin-offs
Other links
Related public register
16/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS - LIFE SCIENCES RESEARCH
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS - LIFE SCIENCES RESEARCH

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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