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KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 175,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 175,000,000
Energy : € 175,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/03/2016 : € 175,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/09/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT
Related press
Finland: EIB supports construction of Kilpilahti power plant with EUR 175m loan

Summary sheet

Release date
24 March 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/03/2016
20140600
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT
NESTE OIL OYJ, BOREALIS AG, VEOLIA NORDIC AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 175 million
EUR 388 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

A new industrial combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Kilpilahti, Finland

The project comprises construction of a new CHP plant in Kilpilahti, Finland that will supply heat to the oil refinery and chemicals plant on the same site.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By virtue of its technical characteristics the project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended 2014/52/EU). The promoter has conducted an EIA study, with public consultations in 2014.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation after all (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
30/09/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB supports construction of Kilpilahti power plant with EUR 175m loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT
Publication Date
30 Sep 2015
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62199094
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140600
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT
Publication Date
4 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63835759
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140600
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256289696
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140600
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/09/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT
Data sheet
KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT
Related press
Finland: EIB supports construction of Kilpilahti power plant with EUR 175m loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB supports construction of Kilpilahti power plant with EUR 175m loan
Other links
Related public register
30/09/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KILPILAHTI CHP PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications