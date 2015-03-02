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DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 32,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Croatia : € 32,500,000
Transport : € 32,500,000
Signature date(s)
5/10/2015 : € 7,000,000
5/10/2015 : € 10,500,000
13/01/2017 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/04/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
24/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Croatia: EU Bank extends its presence and provides support to Dubrovnik Airport

Summary sheet

Release date
2 March 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/10/2015
20140592
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
Dubrovnik Airport d.o.o.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 32 million
EUR 274 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the expansion and upgrade of Dubrovnik Airport. It includes additional passenger terminal and apron capacity, the rehabilitation of the runway and taxiways, the relocation of the fuel farm and a range of other important infrastructure improvements. The project will be co-financed with EU structural funds and JASPERS has assisted the promoter with the preparation of the project and the application for funding.

The project will enable the airport to cater for future growth in traffic and improve safety and service standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC. A full EIA was prepared and a favourable environmental decision granted by the competent authority on 13 October 2014. A certificate has also been issued stating that the project has no adverse impact on sites of nature conservation. The content of both the EIA and the environmental decision will be further reviewed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
10/04/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
24/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
Croatia: EU Bank extends its presence and provides support to Dubrovnik Airport

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
10 Apr 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56027960
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140592
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Croatia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
24 Apr 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58610219
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140592
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Croatia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148271527
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140592
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Croatia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/04/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
24/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Croatia: EU Bank extends its presence and provides support to Dubrovnik Airport

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Croatia: EU Bank extends its presence and provides support to Dubrovnik Airport
Other links
Related public register
10/04/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
24/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUBROVNIK AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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