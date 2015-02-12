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AANEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 275,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 275,000,000
Industry : € 275,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/06/2015 : € 75,000,000
10/06/2015 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ÄÄNEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL - Information on the EIA process
Related public register
04/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AANEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ÄÄNEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL - Full EIA Study
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AANEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL
Related press
Finland: First loan under Investment Plan for Europe: EIB supports construction of large-scale bio-product mill

Summary sheet

Release date
12 February 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/06/2015
20140557
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ÄÄNEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL
METSÄ FIBRE OY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 275 million
EUR 1225 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new 1.3 million tonnes per annum (tpa) bio-product mill in Äänekoski, Finland.

The new bio-product mill will replace the old pulp mill in the same location.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under the scope of Annex I of Directive 2011/92/EC and is subject to Directive 2010/75/EC. A full environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. The promoter has prepared a full EIA study and is currently undergoing the permitting procedure with public consultation executed in 2014 (http://www.ymparisto.fi/aanekoskenbiotuotetehdasYVA). The project will be implemented in an existing industrial site far from any site of nature conservation. Full environmental assessment (including application of best available techniques for emission control) will be executed during the project's due diligence.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ÄÄNEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL - Information on the EIA process
04/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AANEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ÄÄNEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL - Full EIA Study
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AANEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL
Other links
Related press
Finland: First loan under Investment Plan for Europe: EIB supports construction of large-scale bio-product mill

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ÄÄNEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL - Information on the EIA process
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58445353
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140557
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AANEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL
Publication Date
4 Jun 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59536458
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140557
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ÄÄNEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL - Full EIA Study
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58445783
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140557
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AANEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL
Publication Date
29 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123714758
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140557
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ÄÄNEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL - Information on the EIA process
Related public register
04/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AANEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ÄÄNEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL - Full EIA Study
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AANEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL
Other links
Summary sheet
ÄÄNEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL
Data sheet
AANEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL
Related press
Finland: First loan under Investment Plan for Europe: EIB supports construction of large-scale bio-product mill

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: First loan under Investment Plan for Europe: EIB supports construction of large-scale bio-product mill
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ÄÄNEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL - Information on the EIA process
Related public register
04/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AANEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ÄÄNEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL - Full EIA Study
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AANEKOSKI BIO-PRODUCT MILL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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