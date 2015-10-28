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ENGLAND SOCIAL HOUSING - SOVEREIGN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 175,196,804.42
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 175,196,804.42
Urban development : € 175,196,804.42
Signature date(s)
30/12/2016 : € 175,196,804.42
Other links
Related public register
24/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGLAND SOCIAL HOUSING - SOVEREIGN
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENGLAND SOCIAL HOUSING - SOVEREIGN
Related press
United Kingdom: Sovereign secures European investment for new homes

Summary sheet

Release date
28 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/12/2016
20140554
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENGLAND SOCIAL HOUSING - SOVEREIGN
SOVEREIGN HOUSING ASSOCIATION LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 208 million (GBP 150 million)
EUR 462 million (GBP 333 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing the construction and retrofitting/refurbishment of social housing estates in the south of England

The project concerns the financing of investments in the social and affordable housing stock of Sovereign, a large not-for-profit registered provider of social housing in England, managing some 36,000 units in the south and south-west of the country, in the years 2015-2019. EIB funding will concern retrofitting/refurbishment and new construction of social and affordable housing and associated infrastructure facilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU directives will be verified during appraisal: the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive (2001/42/EC), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, upgrading and construction investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
24/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGLAND SOCIAL HOUSING - SOVEREIGN
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENGLAND SOCIAL HOUSING - SOVEREIGN
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: Sovereign secures European investment for new homes

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGLAND SOCIAL HOUSING - SOVEREIGN
Publication Date
24 Feb 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64890991
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140554
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENGLAND SOCIAL HOUSING - SOVEREIGN
Publication Date
27 Aug 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143460930
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140554
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGLAND SOCIAL HOUSING - SOVEREIGN
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENGLAND SOCIAL HOUSING - SOVEREIGN
Other links
Summary sheet
ENGLAND SOCIAL HOUSING - SOVEREIGN
Data sheet
ENGLAND SOCIAL HOUSING - SOVEREIGN
Related press
United Kingdom: Sovereign secures European investment for new homes

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: Sovereign secures European investment for new homes
Other links
Related public register
24/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGLAND SOCIAL HOUSING - SOVEREIGN
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENGLAND SOCIAL HOUSING - SOVEREIGN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications