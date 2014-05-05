HOPITAL MELUN

Summary sheet
Construction du nouveau Centre Hospitalier de Melun au sein d'une plateforme hospitalière centralisée regroupant l'hôpital public Marc Jacquet et la clinique privée Saint Jean l'Ermitage.
Le projet concerne la construction d’un nouveau centre hospitalier sur la butte de Beauregard située au nord de Melun (Seine-et-Marne, France). Le centre hospitalier public Marc Jacquet et une clinique privée seront réunis sur un même site dans le cadre d'une plateforme publique-privée. Ce projet s’inscrit directement dans une démarche d’amélioration du système de Santé Français, et répond aux objectifs fixés par la Banque au titre de l’Article 309 (c) common interest, « sustainable communities » (santé) du traité de l’UE. Le projet est, en conséquence, éligible au financement par la Banque.
Le projet vise la construction d’un nouveau centre hospitalier sur un terrain vierge jusqu’alors occupé par des espaces boisés et des friches herbacées. S’agissant d’une opération de développement urbain dont le type figure à l’annexe II de la directive 2011/92/EU, les autorités compétentes ont requis une étude d’impact environnementale (EIE). Les nouveaux bâtiments construits dans le cadre du projet devront respecter à minima les standards nationaux en matière d’efficacité énergétique. La performance énergétique ciblée ainsi que l’ensemble des éléments relatifs aux aspects environnementaux du projet seront vérifiés durant l’instruction.
La Banque exigera du promoteur d’assurer que les marchés pour la mise en oeuvre du projet ont été/seront passés en conformité avec la législation applicable de l’UE (les directives 2004/18/EC et/ou 2004/17/EC ainsi que les directives 89/665/EEC et 92/13/EEC) et la jurisprudence de la Cour européenne de justice, y compris en matière de publication des avis de passation des marchés dans le Journal officiel de l’UE tel que requis.
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