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EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 775,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 775,000,000
Solid waste : € 10,850,000
Telecom : € 34,875,000
Energy : € 38,750,000
Education : € 54,250,000
Water, sewerage : € 97,650,000
Industry : € 259,625,000
Services : € 279,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2023 : € 700,000
17/03/2021 : € 805,000
12/12/2023 : € 2,250,000
12/12/2023 : € 2,500,000
17/03/2021 : € 2,587,500
17/03/2021 : € 2,875,000
14/06/2017 : € 3,045,000
9/07/2018 : € 3,080,000
28/06/2019 : € 3,220,000
12/12/2023 : € 3,500,000
17/03/2021 : € 4,025,000
12/12/2023 : € 6,300,000
17/03/2021 : € 7,245,000
14/06/2017 : € 9,787,500
9/07/2018 : € 9,900,000
28/06/2019 : € 10,350,000
14/06/2017 : € 10,875,000
9/07/2018 : € 11,000,000
28/06/2019 : € 11,500,000
14/06/2017 : € 15,225,000
9/07/2018 : € 15,400,000
28/06/2019 : € 16,100,000
12/12/2023 : € 16,750,000
12/12/2023 : € 18,000,000
17/03/2021 : € 19,262,500
17/03/2021 : € 20,700,000
14/06/2017 : € 27,405,000
9/07/2018 : € 27,720,000
28/06/2019 : € 28,980,000
14/06/2017 : € 72,862,500
9/07/2018 : € 73,700,000
28/06/2019 : € 77,050,000
14/06/2017 : € 78,300,000
9/07/2018 : € 79,200,000
28/06/2019 : € 82,800,000
Other links
Related public register
06/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020 - Full SEA
Related public register
16/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020
Related public register
06/04/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020 - NTS of the SEA
Related press
Spain: Sustainable urban development in Andalusia - EIB and regional government sign agreement to manage fund of up to EUR 250 million
Related press
Spain: EIB signs EUR 217 million loan with Junta de Andalucía to boost, sustainable growth, transport, competitiveness and employment in the region
Related press
Spain: EIB and Junta de Andalucía finalise a EUR 230m loan to finance investments under operational programme 2014-2020

Summary sheet

Release date
14 March 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/06/2017
20140504
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE ANDALUCIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 775 million
EUR 6354 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing investment schemes supported by European Regional Development and European Social funds in Andalusia within the Spanish Partnership Agreement 2014-2020

The operation will be a standard regional structural programme loan (SPL) focused on the eleven thematic objectives defined in the Common Provision Regulation EU 1303/2013 and will continue the collaboration established with the region during the previous operations for the 2000-2006 and 2007-2013 programing periods.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Andalusia, as a Spanish region, is subject to national environmental legislation transposing EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation. Details will be reviewed by the Bank during appraisal.

Related documents
06/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020 - Full SEA
16/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020
06/04/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020 - NTS of the SEA
Other links
Related press
Spain: Sustainable urban development in Andalusia - EIB and regional government sign agreement to manage fund of up to EUR 250 million
Related press
Spain: EIB signs EUR 217 million loan with Junta de Andalucía to boost, sustainable growth, transport, competitiveness and employment in the region
Related press
Spain: EIB and Junta de Andalucía finalise a EUR 230m loan to finance investments under operational programme 2014-2020

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020 - Full SEA
Publication Date
6 Apr 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73503880
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140504
Sector(s)
Services
Industry
Telecom
Energy
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020
Publication Date
16 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54577895
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140504
Sector(s)
Services
Industry
Telecom
Energy
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020 - NTS of the SEA
Publication Date
6 Apr 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74956870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140504
Sector(s)
Services
Industry
Telecom
Energy
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020 - Full SEA
Related public register
16/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020
Related public register
06/04/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020 - NTS of the SEA
Other links
Summary sheet
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020
Data sheet
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020
Related press
Spain: Sustainable urban development in Andalusia - EIB and regional government sign agreement to manage fund of up to EUR 250 million
Related press
Spain: EIB signs EUR 217 million loan with Junta de Andalucía to boost, sustainable growth, transport, competitiveness and employment in the region
Related press
Spain: EIB and Junta de Andalucía finalise a EUR 230m loan to finance investments under operational programme 2014-2020

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Sustainable urban development in Andalusia - EIB and regional government sign agreement to manage fund of up to EUR 250 million
Related press
Spain: EIB signs EUR 217 million loan with Junta de Andalucía to boost, sustainable growth, transport, competitiveness and employment in the region
Related press
Spain: EIB and Junta de Andalucía finalise a EUR 230m loan to finance investments under operational programme 2014-2020
Other links
Related public register
06/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020 - Full SEA
Related public register
16/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020
Related public register
06/04/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020 - NTS of the SEA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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