EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2014-2020

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Services - Transportation and storage
- Industry - Information and communication
- Telecom - Information and communication
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
- Education - Education
- Industry - Construction
Co-financing investment schemes supported by European Regional Development and European Social funds in Andalusia within the Spanish Partnership Agreement 2014-2020
The operation will be a standard regional structural programme loan (SPL) focused on the eleven thematic objectives defined in the Common Provision Regulation EU 1303/2013 and will continue the collaboration established with the region during the previous operations for the 2000-2006 and 2007-2013 programing periods.
Andalusia, as a Spanish region, is subject to national environmental legislation transposing EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.
The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation. Details will be reviewed by the Bank during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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