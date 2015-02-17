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PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 60,000,000
Transport : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/06/2015 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1 - Modernisation of the Warsaw Railway Node
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1 - Development of the Warszawa Gdanska Station
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1
Related public register
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1

Summary sheet

Release date
17 February 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/06/2015
20140434
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1
PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 232 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation of the Warsaw railway node, phase 1: railway lines Warszawa Wlochy - Grodzisk Mazowiecki and Warszawa Golabki/ Warszawa Zachodnia - Warszawa Gdanska.

The project will help remove bottlenecks and increase capacity, primarily through the removal of speed restrictions and signalling improvements. In addition to the benefits of improving these sections themselves, the project will also allow for traffic to be temporarily diverted from the main Warsaw axis Warszawa Zachodnia – Warszawa Centralna – Warszawa Wschodnia in order to proceed with the works on this line.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is subdivided into several components and EIA requirements may vary depending on the component. The main components fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive and were screened in. The EIAs, the development consents and the screening out decisions are to be reviewed during appraisal. The project’s potential impacts on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be appraised further.

The promoter is a public contracting authority subject to the provisions of the relevant Directives. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1 - Modernisation of the Warsaw Railway Node
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1 - Development of the Warszawa Gdanska Station
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1 - Modernisation of the Warsaw Railway Node
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58088131
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140434
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1 - Development of the Warszawa Gdanska Station
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58134775
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140434
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151010910
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140434
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1
Publication Date
20 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54245271
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140434
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1 - Modernisation of the Warsaw Railway Node
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1 - Development of the Warszawa Gdanska Station
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1
Related public register
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1
Other links
Summary sheet
PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1
Data sheet
PLK WARSAW RAILWAY NODE PHASE 1

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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