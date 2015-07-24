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IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2015 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Fearge (Clonakilty) Drainage Scheme
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Bandon (Bandon) Drainage Scheme
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - EIS - River Slaney (Enniscorthy) Drainage Scheme
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Mall (Templemore) Drainage Scheme
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - EIS - River Fergus (Ennis) Drainage Scheme
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Ilen (Skibberdeen) Drainage Scheme
Related public register
23/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME
Related public register
25/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Dunkellin River and Aggard Stream Flood Relief Scheme
Related public register
25/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Bridge (Blackpool) Drainage Scheme
Related public register
25/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Link to website for environmental documentation concerning Claregalway Scheme
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Arklow Flood Relief Scheme
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Glashaboy River
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - King’s Island Flood Relief Scheme
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - River Deel Drainange Scheme
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Douglas Flood Relief Scheme
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Lower Lee Drainage Scheme
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Raphoe Flood Relief Scheme
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Morell River Flood Management Scheme
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - River Poddle Flood Alleviation Scheme
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - River Ilen Drainage Scheme
Related public register
21/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - John's River (Waterford City) Drainage Scheme
Related public register
21/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Bray Flood Defence Scheme
Related public register
21/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Munster River Blackwater (Fermoy) Drainage Scheme

Summary sheet

Release date
24 July 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2015
20140394
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME
IRELAND - THE OFFICE OF PUBLIC WORKS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 430 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing the on-going flood protection and prevention programme in Ireland for the period 2015-2020.

The project concerns a number of schemes located throughout Ireland expected to be ready for implementation in 2015-2020.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the projects are likely to require a comprehensive environmental impact assessment (EIA) according to the EIA Directive. The promoter will be required to send the non-technical summaries of these EIAs to be published on the Bank’s website. Furthermore, the promoter will be required to comply with the Water Framework Directive, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Fearge (Clonakilty) Drainage Scheme
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Bandon (Bandon) Drainage Scheme
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - EIS - River Slaney (Enniscorthy) Drainage Scheme
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Mall (Templemore) Drainage Scheme
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - EIS - River Fergus (Ennis) Drainage Scheme
17/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Ilen (Skibberdeen) Drainage Scheme
23/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME
25/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Dunkellin River and Aggard Stream Flood Relief Scheme
25/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Bridge (Blackpool) Drainage Scheme
25/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Link to website for environmental documentation concerning Claregalway Scheme
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Arklow Flood Relief Scheme
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Glashaboy River
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - King’s Island Flood Relief Scheme
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - River Deel Drainange Scheme
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Douglas Flood Relief Scheme
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Lower Lee Drainage Scheme
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Raphoe Flood Relief Scheme
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Morell River Flood Management Scheme
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - River Poddle Flood Alleviation Scheme
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - River Ilen Drainage Scheme
21/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - John's River (Waterford City) Drainage Scheme
21/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Bray Flood Defence Scheme
21/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Munster River Blackwater (Fermoy) Drainage Scheme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Fearge (Clonakilty) Drainage Scheme
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60994444
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Bandon (Bandon) Drainage Scheme
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60888980
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - EIS - River Slaney (Enniscorthy) Drainage Scheme
Publication Date
17 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60886723
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Mall (Templemore) Drainage Scheme
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60995231
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - EIS - River Fergus (Ennis) Drainage Scheme
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60887343
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Ilen (Skibberdeen) Drainage Scheme
Publication Date
17 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60879338
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME
Publication Date
23 Nov 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63152104
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Dunkellin River and Aggard Stream Flood Relief Scheme
Publication Date
25 Aug 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68510458
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Bridge (Blackpool) Drainage Scheme
Publication Date
25 Aug 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68510551
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Link to website for environmental documentation concerning Claregalway Scheme
Publication Date
25 Aug 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68512211
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Arklow Flood Relief Scheme
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185744120
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Glashaboy River
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185692606
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - King’s Island Flood Relief Scheme
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185726237
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - River Deel Drainange Scheme
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185713642
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Douglas Flood Relief Scheme
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185710297
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Lower Lee Drainage Scheme
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185737054
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Raphoe Flood Relief Scheme
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185734391
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Morell River Flood Management Scheme
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185710182
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - River Poddle Flood Alleviation Scheme
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185699302
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - River Ilen Drainage Scheme
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185726239
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - John's River (Waterford City) Drainage Scheme
Publication Date
21 Jan 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240198825
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Bray Flood Defence Scheme
Publication Date
21 Jan 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240210987
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Munster River Blackwater (Fermoy) Drainage Scheme
Publication Date
21 Jan 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240201997
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140394
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Fearge (Clonakilty) Drainage Scheme
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Bandon (Bandon) Drainage Scheme
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - EIS - River Slaney (Enniscorthy) Drainage Scheme
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Mall (Templemore) Drainage Scheme
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - EIS - River Fergus (Ennis) Drainage Scheme
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Ilen (Skibberdeen) Drainage Scheme
Related public register
23/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME
Related public register
25/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Dunkellin River and Aggard Stream Flood Relief Scheme
Related public register
25/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - River Bridge (Blackpool) Drainage Scheme
Related public register
25/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Link to website for environmental documentation concerning Claregalway Scheme
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Arklow Flood Relief Scheme
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Glashaboy River
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - King’s Island Flood Relief Scheme
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - River Deel Drainange Scheme
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Douglas Flood Relief Scheme
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Lower Lee Drainage Scheme
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Raphoe Flood Relief Scheme
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Morell River Flood Management Scheme
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - River Poddle Flood Alleviation Scheme
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - River Ilen Drainage Scheme
Related public register
21/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - John's River (Waterford City) Drainage Scheme
Related public register
21/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Bray Flood Defence Scheme
Related public register
21/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary - Munster River Blackwater (Fermoy) Drainage Scheme
Other links
Summary sheet
IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME
Data sheet
IRISH FLOOD PREVENTION PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications