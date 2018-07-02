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BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 109,900,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 18,979,730
Bulgaria : € 90,920,270
Energy : € 109,900,000
Signature date(s)
10/10/2019 : € 18,979,730
10/10/2019 : € 90,920,270
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Study
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR
Related press
EIB supports energy supply diversification in south-eastern Europe

Summary sheet

Release date
2 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/10/2019
20140376
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR
ICGB AD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 240 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB Interconnector) to provide another direct link between the national natural gas systems of Greece and Bulgaria.

The project will contribute to the enhancement of the security and the diversification of gas supplies for both Bulgaria and Greece and Southeastern Europe (SEE region) and represent a key part of the strategy for greater integration of gas markets within the European Union.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

It is a requirement that all sub-projects must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation and the promoter has identified those sub-projects for which it considers an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. Should any sub-project have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. These matters will be clarified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/25/EU and related Directive 92/13/EU) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR
16/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Study
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR
Other links
Related press
EIB supports energy supply diversification in south-eastern Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR
Publication Date
21 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86757810
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140376
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86213705
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140376
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Study
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86922632
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140376
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86211099
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140376
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185900645
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140376
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Study
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR
Other links
Summary sheet
BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR
Data sheet
BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR
Related press
EIB supports energy supply diversification in south-eastern Europe

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB supports energy supply diversification in south-eastern Europe
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Study
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR - Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BEH IGB INTERCONNECTOR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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