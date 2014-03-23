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KUTAISI WASTE WATER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Georgia : € 100,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/10/2015 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related public register
25/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KUTAISI WASTE WATER
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KUTAISI WASTE WATER - EIA Report
Related press
Georgia: EIB lends EUR 100 million for Water Sector Rehabilitation Programme

Summary sheet

Release date
6 February 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/10/2015
20140323
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KUTAISI WASTE WATER PROJECT
UNITED WATER SUPPLY COMPANY OF GEORGIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 105 million
EUR 280 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Investments to build, rehabilitate and modernise municipal water-sector infrastructure.

Improving water supply in Kutaisi, Ureki and Zugdidi as well as wastewater collection and treatment in Kutaisi, Poti and Ureki.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project financed by the EIB loan concerns wastewater collection and treatment in Kutaisi. The project will provide significant environmental, health and social benefits by securing permanent access to safe water and sanitation services to a large number of people. The project will be subject to environmental impact assessment (EIA). Compliance with all applicable national environmental legislation as well as EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices will be verified during appraisal.

Procurement will be in line with the EIB procurement guidelines, requiring international publication in the Official Journal of the EU for large contracts.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
25/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KUTAISI WASTE WATER
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KUTAISI WASTE WATER - EIA Report
Other links
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related press
Georgia: EIB lends EUR 100 million for Water Sector Rehabilitation Programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KUTAISI WASTE WATER
Publication Date
25 Jun 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59973941
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140323
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Georgia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KUTAISI WASTE WATER - EIA Report
Publication Date
5 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64792479
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140323
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Georgia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KUTAISI WASTE WATER
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KUTAISI WASTE WATER - EIA Report
Other links
Summary sheet
KUTAISI WASTE WATER PROJECT
Data sheet
KUTAISI WASTE WATER
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related press
Georgia: EIB lends EUR 100 million for Water Sector Rehabilitation Programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Georgia: EIB lends EUR 100 million for Water Sector Rehabilitation Programme
Other links
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related public register
25/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KUTAISI WASTE WATER
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KUTAISI WASTE WATER - EIA Report

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications