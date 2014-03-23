KUTAISI WASTE WATER

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Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Investments to build, rehabilitate and modernise municipal water-sector infrastructure.
Improving water supply in Kutaisi, Ureki and Zugdidi as well as wastewater collection and treatment in Kutaisi, Poti and Ureki.
The project financed by the EIB loan concerns wastewater collection and treatment in Kutaisi. The project will provide significant environmental, health and social benefits by securing permanent access to safe water and sanitation services to a large number of people. The project will be subject to environmental impact assessment (EIA). Compliance with all applicable national environmental legislation as well as EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices will be verified during appraisal.
Procurement will be in line with the EIB procurement guidelines, requiring international publication in the Official Journal of the EU for large contracts.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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