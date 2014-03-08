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HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 150,000,000
Urban development : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2014 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Ireland: EIB backs EUR 300 million social housing investment in Ireland

Summary sheet

Release date
29 August 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2014
20140308
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME
HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This project provides for part financing in favour of Irish rental social housing for the period of 2014-17. The financing will be intermediated through the state owned Irish Housing Finance agency (HFA).

The operation will potentially concern the retrofitting and rehabilitation of existing rental social housing as well as the construction of new, additional, housing units.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal with special emphasis on EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the Borrower to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. This will be further examined during the Bank’s project appraisal. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation. Details are to be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.

Related documents
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING DEVELOPMENT
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
Ireland: EIB backs EUR 300 million social housing investment in Ireland

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
10 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56459996
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140308
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129991220
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140308
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME
Data sheet
HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Ireland: EIB backs EUR 300 million social housing investment in Ireland

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EIB backs EUR 300 million social housing investment in Ireland
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications