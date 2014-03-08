HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
This project provides for part financing in favour of Irish rental social housing for the period of 2014-17. The financing will be intermediated through the state owned Irish Housing Finance agency (HFA).
The operation will potentially concern the retrofitting and rehabilitation of existing rental social housing as well as the construction of new, additional, housing units.
Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal with special emphasis on EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during project appraisal.
The Bank will require the Borrower to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. This will be further examined during the Bank’s project appraisal. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation. Details are to be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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