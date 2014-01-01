FABEGE NEAR-ZERO-ENERGY BUILDINGS

Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction of three new office buildings in the Stockholm region supporting the Swedish strategy for the development of near-zero-energy buildings (NZEB). The buildings will include energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies and will be integrated in a sustainable urban area.
The project aims to achieve energy savings by accelerating the implementation of state-of-the-art technologies in three commercial buildings.
The project is not likely to have any significant environmental and social impact, as it will be integrated in an urban area. The promoter follows best environmental and social practice, and the new buildings proposed for financing will be environmentally certified according to national systems. The Bank will review relevant permits and environmental and social management processes during appraisal, including mitigation/compensation measures to be taken and any potential effects on nature conservation sites.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Therefore, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. The Bank will however ensure that procurement procedures applied by the promoter are in line with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement, i.e. that contracts for the implementation of the project have followed suitable procurement procedures, ensuring an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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