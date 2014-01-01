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FABEGE NEAR-ZERO-ENERGY BUILDINGS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 99,423,048.39
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 99,423,048.39
Services : € 99,423,048.39
Signature date(s)
29/09/2015 : € 99,423,048.39
Other links
Related public register
31/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FABEGE NEAR-ZERO-ENERGY BUILDINGS
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FABEGE NEAR-ZERO-ENERGY BUILDINGS
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports Fabege’s construction of near-zero-energy-buildings

Summary sheet

Release date
10 December 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/09/2015
20140101
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FABEGE NEAR-ZERO-ENERGY BUILDINGS
FABEGE AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 99 million
EUR 201 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of three new office buildings in the Stockholm region supporting the Swedish strategy for the development of near-zero-energy buildings (NZEB). The buildings will include energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies and will be integrated in a sustainable urban area.

The project aims to achieve energy savings by accelerating the implementation of state-of-the-art technologies in three commercial buildings.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is not likely to have any significant environmental and social impact, as it will be integrated in an urban area. The promoter follows best environmental and social practice, and the new buildings proposed for financing will be environmentally certified according to national systems. The Bank will review relevant permits and environmental and social management processes during appraisal, including mitigation/compensation measures to be taken and any potential effects on nature conservation sites.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Therefore, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. The Bank will however ensure that procurement procedures applied by the promoter are in line with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement, i.e. that contracts for the implementation of the project have followed suitable procurement procedures, ensuring an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices.

Related documents
31/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FABEGE NEAR-ZERO-ENERGY BUILDINGS
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FABEGE NEAR-ZERO-ENERGY BUILDINGS
Other links
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports Fabege’s construction of near-zero-energy-buildings

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FABEGE NEAR-ZERO-ENERGY BUILDINGS
Publication Date
31 Mar 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58216046
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140101
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FABEGE NEAR-ZERO-ENERGY BUILDINGS
Publication Date
22 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124710745
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140101
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FABEGE NEAR-ZERO-ENERGY BUILDINGS
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FABEGE NEAR-ZERO-ENERGY BUILDINGS
Other links
Summary sheet
FABEGE NEAR-ZERO-ENERGY BUILDINGS
Data sheet
FABEGE NEAR-ZERO-ENERGY BUILDINGS
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports Fabege’s construction of near-zero-energy-buildings

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports Fabege’s construction of near-zero-energy-buildings
Other links
Related public register
31/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FABEGE NEAR-ZERO-ENERGY BUILDINGS
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FABEGE NEAR-ZERO-ENERGY BUILDINGS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications