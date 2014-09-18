ENAV 4-FLIGHT & AIR TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT PROJECTS

Summary sheet
Upgrading the air traffic control (ATC) system in Italy.
The project will modernise the ATC infrastructure in Italy in accordance with the Single European Sky (SES) regulations in terms of interoperability. The project will therefore make an exceptional contribution to the implementation of the SES, a central element of European air transport policy and part of the core network, and it will pave the way for further developments in interoperable ATC technology across Europe.
SES infrastructure is included in the priority TEN-T network.
The project is not expected to have any significant negative environmental or social impact. The project’s compliance with all relevant EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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