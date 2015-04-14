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HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 79,415,954.41
Countries
Sector(s)
Honduras : € 79,415,954.41
Transport : € 79,415,954.41
Signature date(s)
11/06/2015 : € 79,415,954.41
Other links
Related public register
15/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - EIA part 1/2
Related public register
15/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - EIA part 2/2
Related public register
18/04/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - NTS 2/2 La Entrada - Santa Rosa
Related public register
18/04/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - NTS 1/2 La Entrada - El Florido
Related public register
17/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Related press
First loan to the Government of Honduras for financing road modernisation

Summary sheet

Release date
14 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/06/2015
20140048
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS
SECRETARIA DE INFRAESTRUCTURA Y SERVICIOS PUBLICOS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 79 million
EUR 168 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the rehabilitation and upgrading of the road sections CA-11 La Entrada – El Florido and CA-4 La Entrada – Santa Rosa de Copán (in total 116 km). Both road sections form part of the Western Corridor of the primary national road network, connecting the second biggest city of the country – San Pedro Sula – to the international border crossings with Guatemala and El Salvador.

The project contributes to the EU's global objective of improving social and economic infrastructure, including road transport, in Latin American countries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves rehabilitation and upgrading works on pre-existing roads, including some limited re-alignment. If the project was located within the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, requiring screening to determine if EIA is required. A full EIA has been carried out. As part of the Bank's due diligence of the project, compliance with the relevant EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices will be verified. The Bank shall also verify the acceptability of the project in terms of likely environmental impacts and proposed mitigation and compensation measures.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
15/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - EIA part 1/2
15/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - EIA part 2/2
18/04/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - NTS 2/2 La Entrada - Santa Rosa
18/04/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - NTS 1/2 La Entrada - El Florido
17/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Other links
Related press
First loan to the Government of Honduras for financing road modernisation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - EIA part 1/2
Publication Date
15 Apr 2015
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58413343
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140048
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Honduras
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - EIA part 2/2
Publication Date
15 Apr 2015
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58423455
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140048
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Honduras
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - NTS 2/2 La Entrada - Santa Rosa
Publication Date
18 Apr 2015
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58498170
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140048
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Honduras
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - NTS 1/2 La Entrada - El Florido
Publication Date
18 Apr 2015
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58502377
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140048
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Honduras
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Publication Date
17 Jun 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59794361
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140048
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Honduras
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - EIA part 1/2
Related public register
15/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - EIA part 2/2
Related public register
18/04/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - NTS 2/2 La Entrada - Santa Rosa
Related public register
18/04/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - NTS 1/2 La Entrada - El Florido
Related public register
17/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Other links
Summary sheet
HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Data sheet
HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Related press
First loan to the Government of Honduras for financing road modernisation

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
First loan to the Government of Honduras for financing road modernisation
Other links
Related public register
15/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - EIA part 1/2
Related public register
15/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - EIA part 2/2
Related public register
18/04/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - NTS 2/2 La Entrada - Santa Rosa
Related public register
18/04/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS - NTS 1/2 La Entrada - El Florido
Related public register
17/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HONDURAS SUSTAINABLE ROADS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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