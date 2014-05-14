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FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 350,000,000
Transport : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/11/2014 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-23 Caldearenas-Lanave
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-62 Fuentes de Oňoro-Frontera
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION -A-33 Enlace N-344 a Jumilla-Enlace
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - Alcalá de Guadaira-Dos Hermanas
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-23 Congosto del Isuela-Arguis
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-7 Carchuna-Castell de Ferro
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - GR-43 Pinos Puente-Atarfe
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia A23 Caldearenas-Lanave Congosto de Isuela-Arguis
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia A33 Tramo enlace N344 a Jumilla enlace C3223 a Yecla A33
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia GR43 Tramo Pinos Puente-Atarfe
Related public register
25/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia del Mediterraneo A7 Carchuna Castell de Ferro
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia SE40 Sector Este Alcala de Guadaira-Dos Hermanas
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION
Related press
Spain: EIB and Public Works Ministry sign EUR 350 million agreement to improve Spain’s road network

Summary sheet

Release date
14 May 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/11/2014
20140025
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION
The project promoter is the Kingdom of Spain, through its Ministry of Public Works and Transport (“Fomento”).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 475 million
EUR 950 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a number of investments aimed at upgrading the Spanish road network and includes schemes located in so-called 'transition' regions and the less-developed regions of Spain and/or schemes within the Trans European Networks-Transport (TEN-T).

This project will contribute towards investment in projects to improve road infrastructure. In particular, the operation will target investments schemes in the areas of road safety, road rehabilitation and upgrades, construction of city by-passes and missing links, and works to alleviate bottlenecks in TEN-T road networks and/or eligible Spanish regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All schemes to be financed under the proposed project will be required to comply with the relevant national legal framework. The applicability of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be reviewed at appraisal, in particular for the constructions of new roads and road widening schemes. Other investments such as rehabilitation schemes or safety barriers are not expected to fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive.

According to the information received to date, contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. This will be reviewed at appraisal.

Related documents
21/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-23 Caldearenas-Lanave
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-62 Fuentes de Oňoro-Frontera
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION -A-33 Enlace N-344 a Jumilla-Enlace
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - Alcalá de Guadaira-Dos Hermanas
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-23 Congosto del Isuela-Arguis
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-7 Carchuna-Castell de Ferro
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - GR-43 Pinos Puente-Atarfe
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia A23 Caldearenas-Lanave Congosto de Isuela-Arguis
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia A33 Tramo enlace N344 a Jumilla enlace C3223 a Yecla A33
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia GR43 Tramo Pinos Puente-Atarfe
25/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia del Mediterraneo A7 Carchuna Castell de Ferro
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia SE40 Sector Este Alcala de Guadaira-Dos Hermanas
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and Public Works Ministry sign EUR 350 million agreement to improve Spain’s road network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-23 Caldearenas-Lanave
Publication Date
21 May 2014
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52620062
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140025
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-62 Fuentes de Oňoro-Frontera
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52620379
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140025
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION -A-33 Enlace N-344 a Jumilla-Enlace
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52620970
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140025
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - Alcalá de Guadaira-Dos Hermanas
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52621056
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140025
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-23 Congosto del Isuela-Arguis
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52622041
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140025
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-7 Carchuna-Castell de Ferro
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52622546
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140025
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - GR-43 Pinos Puente-Atarfe
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52764156
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140025
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia A23 Caldearenas-Lanave Congosto de Isuela-Arguis
Publication Date
27 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53840780
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140025
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia A33 Tramo enlace N344 a Jumilla enlace C3223 a Yecla A33
Publication Date
27 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53841231
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140025
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia GR43 Tramo Pinos Puente-Atarfe
Publication Date
27 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53841232
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140025
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia del Mediterraneo A7 Carchuna Castell de Ferro
Publication Date
25 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53844927
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140025
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia SE40 Sector Este Alcala de Guadaira-Dos Hermanas
Publication Date
27 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53844928
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140025
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION
Publication Date
27 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53844929
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140025
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
154784734
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140025
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-23 Caldearenas-Lanave
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-62 Fuentes de Oňoro-Frontera
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION -A-33 Enlace N-344 a Jumilla-Enlace
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - Alcalá de Guadaira-Dos Hermanas
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-23 Congosto del Isuela-Arguis
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-7 Carchuna-Castell de Ferro
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - GR-43 Pinos Puente-Atarfe
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia A23 Caldearenas-Lanave Congosto de Isuela-Arguis
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia A33 Tramo enlace N344 a Jumilla enlace C3223 a Yecla A33
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia GR43 Tramo Pinos Puente-Atarfe
Related public register
25/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia del Mediterraneo A7 Carchuna Castell de Ferro
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia SE40 Sector Este Alcala de Guadaira-Dos Hermanas
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION
Other links
Summary sheet
FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION
Data sheet
FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION
Related press
Spain: EIB and Public Works Ministry sign EUR 350 million agreement to improve Spain’s road network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and Public Works Ministry sign EUR 350 million agreement to improve Spain’s road network
Other links
Related public register
21/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-23 Caldearenas-Lanave
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-62 Fuentes de Oňoro-Frontera
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION -A-33 Enlace N-344 a Jumilla-Enlace
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - Alcalá de Guadaira-Dos Hermanas
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-23 Congosto del Isuela-Arguis
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - A-7 Carchuna-Castell de Ferro
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION - GR-43 Pinos Puente-Atarfe
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia A23 Caldearenas-Lanave Congosto de Isuela-Arguis
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia A33 Tramo enlace N344 a Jumilla enlace C3223 a Yecla A33
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia GR43 Tramo Pinos Puente-Atarfe
Related public register
25/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia del Mediterraneo A7 Carchuna Castell de Ferro
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Autovia SE40 Sector Este Alcala de Guadaira-Dos Hermanas
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOMENTO ROAD UPGRADE & REHABILITATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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