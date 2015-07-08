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MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Maldives : € 45,000,000
Energy : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/03/2016 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT - Environmental Assessment and Review Framework
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT - Due Diligence on Resettlement for sample subprojects
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT - Initial Environmental Examination
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT - Resettlement Framework
Related public register
30/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
8 July 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/03/2016
20130598
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 175 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance individual minigrid systems consisting of solar photovoltaic panels, together with efficient modern diesel generators, and integrated lithium accumulators in the Maldives' outer islands.

The objective of the project is to reduce diesel usage and the cost of electricity generation, enhance the use of renewables, provide affordable power to unserved and under-served businesses and residences, and reduce CO2 emissions. The project is expected to have a high contribution to both EU and country priorities, by promoting the use of renewable energy and environmental sustainability as well as by reducing one of the main structural impediments to growth, namely the supply of energy. The project notably supports the Government of Maldives' goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2020. Furthermore the project is in line with the EU priority objectives of promoting renewable energy, tackling climate change and reducing poverty.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Given the technical scope of the project, were it in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, requiring the screening of the project by the competent authority to determine whether a full EIA would be required. ADB, as lead co-financier, has already completed a full environmental and social due diligence process, for which environmental and social framework studies have been prepared (covering the whole project, i.e. 160 or so islands) and approved by the competent authority. Specific atoll or sub-project-specific environmental and social assessments will be prepared at a later stage; these have already been prepared and approved for five pilot islands (Phase I). On a preliminary basis, the environmental and social assessment is understood to be in line with the Bank's standards. This will be further reviewed during appraisal.

Most projects are expected to be operations in the public sector, implemented and procured by the concerned public utilities in Maldives. Sub-projects financed by the Bank will be procured on an atoll-by-atoll basis using the Bank's public procurement procedures. Some private investments may be also supported under the operation, for which the appropriate provisions of the Guide to Procurement will be applied. In any case, the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT - Environmental Assessment and Review Framework
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT - Due Diligence on Resettlement for sample subprojects
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT - Initial Environmental Examination
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT - Resettlement Framework
30/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT - Environmental Assessment and Review Framework
Publication Date
17 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56629429
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130598
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Maldives
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT - Due Diligence on Resettlement for sample subprojects
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56631124
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130598
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Maldives
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT - Initial Environmental Examination
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56630346
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130598
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Maldives
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT - Resettlement Framework
Publication Date
5 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56632163
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130598
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Maldives
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
30 Oct 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62769672
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130598
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Maldives
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT - Environmental Assessment and Review Framework
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT - Due Diligence on Resettlement for sample subprojects
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT - Initial Environmental Examination
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT - Resettlement Framework
Related public register
30/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
MALDIVES SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT

Photogallery

Installation of Photovoltaic Hybrid Mini-grid Systems (PVHMS), a system combining photovoltaic panels with diesel power generators, in the Maldives to improve security of supply and reduce electricity costs in a country with no conventional energy resources
Maldives Sustainable Energy Development
©not available

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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