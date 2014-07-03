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LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 135,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bangladesh : € 135,000,000
Transport : € 135,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/10/2015 : € 135,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Plan ADB
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
04/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Addendum to Resettlement Plan May 2016
Related press
Bangladesh: EUR 135 million loan to help improve railways

Summary sheet

Release date
3 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/10/2015
20130588
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT
BANGLADESH RAILWAY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 135 million
EUR 555 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a second track and upgrading of the existing track on the 72 km section between Laksam and Akhaura in eastern central Bangladesh. The project is part of a broader program to upgrade, by 2020, the whole 321 km rail corridor between the capital Dhaka and Chittagong, the second city and main national port. The line is part of the southern corridor of the Trans Asian Railway network, promulgated in 1999 by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific. The project will also facilitate the rail connection of the landlocked NE States of India with a seaport.

The proposed operation is in line with the objectives of the 2014-2020 External Lending Mandate through its contribution to the development of economic infrastructure and climate change mitigation. The government's 2011-2015 Five Year Plan and 2004 National Land Transport Policy highly prioritise the development of this rail corridor. The project is also consistent with the EU Country Strategy Paper, 2007-2013 due to its contribution to enhancing trade, investment and economic development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If situated in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. In accordance with domestic legislation, it has been automatically screened in for a full EIA procedure. EIA scoping was completed in May 2013 and the preparation of the Environmental Impact Assessment report is currently ongoing. The process and outcome of the EIA procedure is to be assessed during appraisal.
The project will require the acquisition of about 60 ha of land entailing permanent involuntary resettlement of about 1460 households/businesses and about 720 agricultural plots plus generate some temporary rail and limited road traffic disruption. Compliance with relevant EIB Social Standards will be reviewed.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Plan ADB
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT
04/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Addendum to Resettlement Plan May 2016
Other links
Related press
Bangladesh: EUR 135 million loan to help improve railways

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Plan ADB
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53547707
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130588
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bangladesh
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53533495
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130588
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bangladesh
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT
Publication Date
11 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56475825
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130588
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bangladesh
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Addendum to Resettlement Plan May 2016
Publication Date
4 Aug 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68150680
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130588
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bangladesh
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Plan ADB
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
04/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Addendum to Resettlement Plan May 2016
Other links
Summary sheet
LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT
Data sheet
LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT
Related press
Bangladesh: EUR 135 million loan to help improve railways

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bangladesh: EUR 135 million loan to help improve railways
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Plan ADB
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
04/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Addendum to Resettlement Plan May 2016

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