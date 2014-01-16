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CORTICEIRA AMORIM RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 35,000,000
Industry : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2014 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORTICEIRA AMORIM RDI
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CORTICEIRA AMORIM RDI
Related press
Portugal: EIB lends Corticeira Amorim EUR 35 million for its RDI programme

Summary sheet

Release date
16 January 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2014
20130532
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CORTICEIRA AMORIM RDI
CORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 74 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns Amorim’s RDI investment programme for research, innovation and product development (cork industry), including energy efficiency, environment protection and safety. The project is expected to be carried out at the promoter’s dedicated technology centres and production plants in Portugal, in partnership with Portuguese and EU universities or other research centres.

The promoter is a leading manufacturer of cork products for the European and world markets. The proposed project comprises Group RDI activities, as well as modernisation programmes and new production lines in Portugal, all in convergence regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Depending on their size and location, some sub-projects may fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The proposed investments are all on existing RDI or production sites and are of a limited scale. As such, they are unlikely to require an EIA. However, the impact of each sub-project and the cumulative impact on each site will be reviewed at appraisal, and confirmation will be sought from the Competent Authority where appropriate.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
04/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORTICEIRA AMORIM RDI
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CORTICEIRA AMORIM RDI
Other links
Related press
Portugal: EIB lends Corticeira Amorim EUR 35 million for its RDI programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORTICEIRA AMORIM RDI
Publication Date
4 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53103917
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130532
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CORTICEIRA AMORIM RDI
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92194927
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130532
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORTICEIRA AMORIM RDI
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CORTICEIRA AMORIM RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
CORTICEIRA AMORIM RDI
Data sheet
CORTICEIRA AMORIM RDI
Related press
Portugal: EIB lends Corticeira Amorim EUR 35 million for its RDI programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: EIB lends Corticeira Amorim EUR 35 million for its RDI programme
Other links
Related public register
04/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORTICEIRA AMORIM RDI
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CORTICEIRA AMORIM RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications