ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
Construction/adaptation of public administrative buildings and associated government infrastructure for social and economic activities.
The proposed operation contributes to the development of economic infrastructure providing more efficient and territorially balanced provision of services. The benefits of the project will be twofold: on the one hand the concentration of activities will improve the efficiency of the public sector and increase its effectiveness for citizens and enterprises and, on the other; it will upgrade the intervention areas, improving quality of life and fostering the localisation of private activities. Therefore, the project will promote the general objective of creating more sustainable cities and communities and supports EIB’s external mandate by promoting the development of social and economic infrastructures, essential to base a healthy and sustainable socio-economic development.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure compliance with the principles embodied in EU environmental laws and procedures, and follow the EIB Statement of Environmental and Social Principles and Standards.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.