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ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 99,975,967.31
Countries
Sector(s)
Ecuador : € 99,975,967.31
Urban development : € 99,975,967.31
Signature date(s)
1/12/2014 : € 99,975,967.31
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - EN
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR) ) - Construccion Platforma Gubernamental Gestion Desarrollo Social
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR) - Platforma Gubernamental de Empreses Publicas
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR) - Platforma Gubernamental de Sectores Estrategicos
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR)
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR)

Summary sheet

Release date
30 January 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/12/2014
20130528
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR)
The promoter is República del Ecuador.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 257 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction/adaptation of public administrative buildings and associated government infrastructure for social and economic activities.

The proposed operation contributes to the development of economic infrastructure providing more efficient and territorially balanced provision of services. The benefits of the project will be twofold: on the one hand the concentration of activities will improve the efficiency of the public sector and increase its effectiveness for citizens and enterprises and, on the other; it will upgrade the intervention areas, improving quality of life and fostering the localisation of private activities. Therefore, the project will promote the general objective of creating more sustainable cities and communities and supports EIB’s external mandate by promoting the development of social and economic infrastructures, essential to base a healthy and sustainable socio-economic development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure compliance with the principles embodied in EU environmental laws and procedures, and follow the EIB Statement of Environmental and Social Principles and Standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR) ) - Construccion Platforma Gubernamental Gestion Desarrollo Social
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR) - Platforma Gubernamental de Empreses Publicas
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR) - Platforma Gubernamental de Sectores Estrategicos
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR)
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR)
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR) ) - Construccion Platforma Gubernamental Gestion Desarrollo Social
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53304399
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130528
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR) - Platforma Gubernamental de Empreses Publicas
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53300603
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130528
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR) - Platforma Gubernamental de Sectores Estrategicos
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53301588
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130528
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR)
Publication Date
22 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55532976
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130528
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR)
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125620923
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130528
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR) ) - Construccion Platforma Gubernamental Gestion Desarrollo Social
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR) - Platforma Gubernamental de Empreses Publicas
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR) - Platforma Gubernamental de Sectores Estrategicos
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR)
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR)
Other links
Summary sheet
ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR)
Data sheet
ADMINISTRATIVE & URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE (ECUADOR)
Related publications
Project Completion Report - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications