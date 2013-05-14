Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 10,000,000
Industry : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/06/2015 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
16/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER
Related public register
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER
Related public register
27/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER
Related press
Morocco: EIB supports Europac's largest investment

Summary sheet

Release date
1 April 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/06/2015
20130514
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 31 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the development of a corrugated packaging plant in Tangier, comprising a corrugator and three additional converting lines for the production of cardboard packaging.

The proposed operation will support the key mandate objective of private sector development both directly and indirectly, in particular through increased local added value.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Although the exact location is still to be determined, it will almost certainly be either on an existing Industrial Estate, or in an area already zoned for light manufacturing. In addition, the scale of the plant and the nature of the operations make it unlikely that an EIA would be required if it were to be located within the EU. The position in respect of national legislation will be confirmed at appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
16/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER
27/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related press
Morocco: EIB supports Europac's largest investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER
Publication Date
16 Jul 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52800583
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130514
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER
Publication Date
17 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53708266
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130514
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER
Publication Date
27 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80569659
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130514
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER
Related public register
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER
Related public register
27/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER
Other links
Summary sheet
EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER
Data sheet
EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related press
Morocco: EIB supports Europac's largest investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Morocco: EIB supports Europac's largest investment
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
16/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER
Related public register
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER
Related public register
27/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROPAC INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING PLANT IN TANGIER

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications