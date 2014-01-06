Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BANGOR UNIVERSITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 64,690,759.75
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 64,690,759.75
Education : € 64,690,759.75
Signature date(s)
17/03/2016 : € 10,227,824.8
25/03/2014 : € 54,462,934.95
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGOR UNIVERSITY
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BANGOR UNIVERSITY
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 45m for Bangor University campus investment and expansion plans

Summary sheet

Release date
6 January 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/03/2014
20130488
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANGOR UNIVERSITY
BANGOR UNIVERSITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 59 million (GBP 50 million)
EUR 131 million (GBP 112 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The purpose of the project is to construct new teaching, research and supporting facilities of the Bangor University (BU) in the city of Bangor in the county of Gwynedd in North Wales. The aim is to increase the quality of teaching, learning and academic research at the university by updating the university facilities. The new buildings are designed to be highly energy efficient and meet the highest BREEAM classification. The university has a demonstrated experience on managing and implementing large infrastructure projects.

A substantial programme of building and refurbishment will be implemented over the coming years to ensure that the buildings are of high quality and enhance the research, teaching and social learning space in the University. The objectives for the 2012 Estate Strategy are to:
• Deliver a high quality student experience.
• Invest to provide a consistently good, fit for purpose estate.
• Support research, enterprise and sustainability.
• Conserve and enhance the University’s heritage.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in the annexes I and II of the
EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore do not require a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
12/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGOR UNIVERSITY
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BANGOR UNIVERSITY
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 45m for Bangor University campus investment and expansion plans

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGOR UNIVERSITY
Publication Date
12 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50055302
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130488
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BANGOR UNIVERSITY
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151222175
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130488
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGOR UNIVERSITY
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BANGOR UNIVERSITY
Other links
Summary sheet
BANGOR UNIVERSITY
Data sheet
BANGOR UNIVERSITY
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 45m for Bangor University campus investment and expansion plans

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 45m for Bangor University campus investment and expansion plans
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGOR UNIVERSITY
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BANGOR UNIVERSITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications