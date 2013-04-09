AUTOBAHN A94 PPP E-ROAD

Summary sheet
Design, construction and financing of the new 33km A94 motorway (2x2) section Pastetten-Heldenstein (part of E-road E552 Munich-Linz) under a PPP scheme. The future PPP-Contractor will be responsible for the maintenance and operation of about 77km of the motorway A94 in Bavaria between Forstinning and Marktl, including the new construction section.
The project will improve the road network in Southern Bavaria, connecting the motorway ring-road A99 near Munich via Pocking and the motorway A3 near Passau with the Inn-Salzach-Region and the existing industry regions in the Southeast (Chemiedreieck), thus better serving domestic and international traffic flows.
The project consists of the construction of a new motorway and therefore falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Hence, a full EIA is required, including public consultation. In addition, the project is located in a rural area and in the vicinity of some protected areas, including NATURA 2000 however no major environmental and social issues are expected. The applicability of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC was part of the plan approvals and will be reviewed by EIB during the appraisal process. The project was included in national strategic planning before the application of SEA Directive.
The project is currently at tender stage being procured as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) using a DBFOM contract with a 30-year contract period. Remuneration of the Contractor will consist of government grant elements and a prorated remuneration according to road availability. The tender process was launched in August 2013 (2013/S 149-258378) under the heading “negotiation procedure”. Procurement procedures along with compliance on Directive 2004/18/EC, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required will be verified by EIB in detail during appraisal.
The project cost is not disclosed as it is subject to an ongoing European wide tender procedure.
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