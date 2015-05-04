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INGETEAM RDI II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 55,000,000
Industry : € 55,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/11/2015 : € 55,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INGETEAM RDI II
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INGETEAM RDI II
Related press
Spain: EUR 55 million loan to support Ingeteam’s RDI activities

Summary sheet

Release date
4 May 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/11/2015
20130399
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INGETEAM RDI II
INGETEAM SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 55 million
EUR 117 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of Ingeteam's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the fields of renewable energy, smart grids, energy efficiency, and traction converters over a period of 4 years

The project comprises the promoter’s investment in research, development and product/process innovation (RDI) related to electronic equipments for renewable energy, such as frequency converters, electric generators for wind turbines, inverters for photovoltaic parks and smart grids solutions as well as other electronic and control systems for electric propulsion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investment in research and development (R&D) activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, in which case an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would not be required according to Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private-sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Related documents
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INGETEAM RDI II
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INGETEAM RDI II
Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 55 million loan to support Ingeteam’s RDI activities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INGETEAM RDI II
Publication Date
15 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60346741
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130399
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INGETEAM RDI II
Publication Date
29 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94415974
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130399
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INGETEAM RDI II
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INGETEAM RDI II
Other links
Summary sheet
INGETEAM RDI II
Data sheet
INGETEAM RDI II
Related press
Spain: EUR 55 million loan to support Ingeteam’s RDI activities

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 55 million loan to support Ingeteam’s RDI activities
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INGETEAM RDI II
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INGETEAM RDI II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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