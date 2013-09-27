ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE PPP

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Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The AWPR/B-T project involves the construction of about 58km of new dual carriageway. The project is almost exclusively greenfield. It includes the construction of 12 new intersections, extensive drainage, earthworks and pavement works, as well as the construction of over 150 structures (including two significant river crossings). The project will also accommodate a number of intelligent transport system elements.
AWPR/B-T aims at (i) relieving congestion and (ii) improving safety in the road networks in and around Aberdeen.
All the major components of the AWPR/B-T project (the AWPR (Northern Leg, Southern Leg, Fastlink) and Balmedie-Tipperty are classes of development that fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive (Directive 2011/92/EU). EIAs have been undertaken and following a screening assessment on potential adverse impacts on habitat sites, Appropriate Assessments were performed in accordance with the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (2009/147/EC). Environmental decisions in favour of the projects have been issued by the competent authorities.
The project is to be procured using the Scottish Governments Non-Profit Distributing model. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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