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ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 340,982,279.64
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 340,982,279.64
Transport : € 340,982,279.64
Signature date(s)
12/12/2014 : € 340,982,279.64
Other links
Related public register
20/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE PPP
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE/ BALMEDIE TO TIPPERTY (AWPR/B-T) PPP - A90 Dualling Balmedie to Tipperty
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE/ BALMEDIE TO TIPPERTY (AWPR/B-T) PPP - Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE PPP

Summary sheet

Release date
27 September 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2014
20130397
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE/ BALMEDIE TO TIPPERTY (AWPR/B-T) PPP
TRANSPORT SCOTLAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 271 million (EUR 326 million)
GBP 800 million (EUR 960 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The AWPR/B-T project involves the construction of about 58km of new dual carriageway. The project is almost exclusively greenfield. It includes the construction of 12 new intersections, extensive drainage, earthworks and pavement works, as well as the construction of over 150 structures (including two significant river crossings). The project will also accommodate a number of intelligent transport system elements.

AWPR/B-T aims at (i) relieving congestion and (ii) improving safety in the road networks in and around Aberdeen.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All the major components of the AWPR/B-T project (the AWPR (Northern Leg, Southern Leg, Fastlink) and Balmedie-Tipperty are classes of development that fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive (Directive 2011/92/EU). EIAs have been undertaken and following a screening assessment on potential adverse impacts on habitat sites, Appropriate Assessments were performed in accordance with the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (2009/147/EC). Environmental decisions in favour of the projects have been issued by the competent authorities.

The project is to be procured using the Scottish Governments Non-Profit Distributing model. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
20/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE PPP
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE/ BALMEDIE TO TIPPERTY (AWPR/B-T) PPP - A90 Dualling Balmedie to Tipperty
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE/ BALMEDIE TO TIPPERTY (AWPR/B-T) PPP - Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE PPP

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE PPP
Publication Date
20 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49579646
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130397
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE/ BALMEDIE TO TIPPERTY (AWPR/B-T) PPP - A90 Dualling Balmedie to Tipperty
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222740
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130397
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE/ BALMEDIE TO TIPPERTY (AWPR/B-T) PPP - Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219059
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130397
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE PPP
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
137747164
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130397
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE PPP
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE/ BALMEDIE TO TIPPERTY (AWPR/B-T) PPP - A90 Dualling Balmedie to Tipperty
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE/ BALMEDIE TO TIPPERTY (AWPR/B-T) PPP - Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE PPP
Other links
Summary sheet
ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE/ BALMEDIE TO TIPPERTY (AWPR/B-T) PPP
Data sheet
ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE PPP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications