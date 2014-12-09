Summary sheet
Design, build, finance and maintain an extension of the Calais Port together with the operation and maintenance of the current ports in Calais and Boulogne-sur-Mer.
The Calais Port 2015 project will enable to accommodate more traffic and alleviate the operational constraints of the current port layout.
The project's compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, including the status of any environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation measures , environmental monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.
Regarding upstream procurement, the Bank will require the promoter to provide evidence that award of the concession has been tendered in line with the principles of the EU Treaty. Concerning downstream procurement, the construction contract has already been tendered within the scope of a restricted procedure with publication in the Official Journal of the EU on 1 June 2013 with the following reference: 2013/S 105-180670.
The Project Bond Credit Enhancement (PBCE) will be proposed in order to credit-enhance the senior debt.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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