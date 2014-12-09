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CALAIS PORT 2015

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,359,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 50,359,000
Transport : € 50,359,000
Signature date(s)
13/07/2015 : € 50,359,000
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CALAIS PORT 2015
Related public register
06/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CALAIS PORT 2015
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CALAIS PORT 2015

Summary sheet

Release date
9 December 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/07/2015
20130392
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CALAIS PORT 2015
REGION NORD-PAS DE CALAIS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 771 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Design, build, finance and maintain an extension of the Calais Port together with the operation and maintenance of the current ports in Calais and Boulogne-sur-Mer.

The Calais Port 2015 project will enable to accommodate more traffic and alleviate the operational constraints of the current port layout.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, including the status of any environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation measures , environmental monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.

Regarding upstream procurement, the Bank will require the promoter to provide evidence that award of the concession has been tendered in line with the principles of the EU Treaty. Concerning downstream procurement, the construction contract has already been tendered within the scope of a restricted procedure with publication in the Official Journal of the EU on 1 June 2013 with the following reference: 2013/S 105-180670.

Comments

The Project Bond Credit Enhancement (PBCE) will be proposed in order to credit-enhance the senior debt.

Related documents
10/12/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CALAIS PORT 2015
06/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CALAIS PORT 2015
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CALAIS PORT 2015

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CALAIS PORT 2015
Publication Date
10 Dec 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49369204
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130392
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CALAIS PORT 2015
Publication Date
6 Feb 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57356808
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130392
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CALAIS PORT 2015
Publication Date
11 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247777215
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130392
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CALAIS PORT 2015
Related public register
06/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CALAIS PORT 2015
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CALAIS PORT 2015
Other links
Summary sheet
CALAIS PORT 2015
Data sheet
CALAIS PORT 2015

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications