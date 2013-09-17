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GRIMALDI RORO III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 131,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 131,000,000
Transport : € 131,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/11/2015 : € 30,000,000
19/06/2014 : € 33,000,000
27/07/2015 : € 33,000,000
26/10/2015 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRIMALDI RORO III
Related public register
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRIMALDI RORO III

Summary sheet

Release date
17 September 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/06/2014
20130381
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GRIMALDI RORO III
GRIMALDI COMPAGNIA DI NAVIGAZIONE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 131 million
EUR 324 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation and enlargement of the Promoter's fleet through the acquisition of 7 new multipurpose cargo vessels to be employed on (i) Mediterranean routes and (ii) Atlantic routes between North Europe - South America - West Africa.

The project involves the construction of up to seven 31,300 dwt multi-purpose car/container carriers. The vessels will constructed and operated to full EU & IMO specifications and regulations. The vessel will also be constructed to the highest EU environmental standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves the acquisition of cargo vessels and does not require an EIA under Annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EC. Any potential environmental issues will be investigated during the project’s appraisal.

The promoter is a private company which is not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The Bank will, however, review the promoter’s processes during the projects due diligence.

Related documents
24/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRIMALDI RORO III
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRIMALDI RORO III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRIMALDI RORO III
Publication Date
24 Apr 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52584303
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130381
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRIMALDI RORO III
Publication Date
16 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78789097
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130381
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRIMALDI RORO III
Related public register
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRIMALDI RORO III
Other links
Summary sheet
GRIMALDI RORO III
Data sheet
GRIMALDI RORO III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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