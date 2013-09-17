GRIMALDI RORO III

Summary sheet
Modernisation and enlargement of the Promoter's fleet through the acquisition of 7 new multipurpose cargo vessels to be employed on (i) Mediterranean routes and (ii) Atlantic routes between North Europe - South America - West Africa.
The project involves the construction of up to seven 31,300 dwt multi-purpose car/container carriers. The vessels will constructed and operated to full EU & IMO specifications and regulations. The vessel will also be constructed to the highest EU environmental standards.
The project involves the acquisition of cargo vessels and does not require an EIA under Annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EC. Any potential environmental issues will be investigated during the project’s appraisal.
The promoter is a private company which is not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The Bank will, however, review the promoter’s processes during the projects due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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