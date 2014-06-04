JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI

Summary sheet
The Jiji and Mulembwe Hydropower Project consists of the construction of two run-of-the-river hydropower plants Jiji (31.5 MW) and Mulembwe (16.5 MW) in southern Burundi as well as an 80 km 110 kV transmission line to evacuate the power to the capital Bujumbura, which is interconnected at national and regional level. The project also includes the supply of electricity to rural communities in the vicinity of the power plants.
The project will almost double the installed power capacity in Burundi, allowing increased access to electricity from a current level of around 4% of the population. The project will contribute to increased supply, reliability and affordability of electricity thus directly contributing to improving living standards, economic activity, growth and development.
The project is subject to a comprehensive ESIA, in line with the principles of EU legislation, including formal public consultation. The project is not expected to have a significant effect on any protected or environmentally-sensitive areas, including bird migration routes. Up to 221 households are expected to require resettlement, mostly as a consequence of the new transmission line. Appropriate compensation will be provided to people affected by the project in accordance with national legislation and lenders' requirements.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be carried out in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
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