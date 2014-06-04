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JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Burundi : € 70,000,000
Energy : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2014 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI - Amenagement de Mulembwe
Related public register
04/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI - Lignes et Postes Electriques
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI - Amenagement de Jiji

Summary sheet

Release date
4 June 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2014
20130366
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI
REGIE DE DISTRIBUTION ET DE PRODUCTION DE L'EAU ET DE L'ELECTRICITE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 284 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The Jiji and Mulembwe Hydropower Project consists of the construction of two run-of-the-river hydropower plants Jiji (31.5 MW) and Mulembwe (16.5 MW) in southern Burundi as well as an 80 km 110 kV transmission line to evacuate the power to the capital Bujumbura, which is interconnected at national and regional level. The project also includes the supply of electricity to rural communities in the vicinity of the power plants.

The project will almost double the installed power capacity in Burundi, allowing increased access to electricity from a current level of around 4% of the population. The project will contribute to increased supply, reliability and affordability of electricity thus directly contributing to improving living standards, economic activity, growth and development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is subject to a comprehensive ESIA, in line with the principles of EU legislation, including formal public consultation. The project is not expected to have a significant effect on any protected or environmentally-sensitive areas, including bird migration routes. Up to 221 households are expected to require resettlement, mostly as a consequence of the new transmission line. Appropriate compensation will be provided to people affected by the project in accordance with national legislation and lenders' requirements.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be carried out in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI - Amenagement de Mulembwe
04/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI - Lignes et Postes Electriques
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI - Amenagement de Jiji
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI - Amenagement de Mulembwe
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53157912
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130366
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Burundi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI
Publication Date
4 Mar 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53794505
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130366
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Burundi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI - Lignes et Postes Electriques
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57725709
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130366
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Burundi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI - Amenagement de Jiji
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57731545
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130366
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Burundi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI - Amenagement de Mulembwe
Related public register
04/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI - Lignes et Postes Electriques
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI - Amenagement de Jiji
Other links
Summary sheet
JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI
Data sheet
JIJI MULEMBWE HYDROPOWER BURUNDI

Videos

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Transforming access to clean energy in Burundi and East Africa
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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