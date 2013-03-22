Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter's RDI activities with regards to the development of new passenger and light commercial vehicle technology.
The project would strengthen the promoter's capacity to develop new technology, in particular in the fields of fuel efficiency and weight reduction and specific components for the electrification of a light commercial vehicle. The project also foresees the adoption of innovative design and development methodologies by the promoter.
The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorized for similar activities and would therefore not require an EIA according to the Directive 2011/92/EU if located in the EU. However, the Bank’s services will review during the project appraisal whether the investment also concerns capital expenditures related to test facilities that could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive as well as any other environmental detail.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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