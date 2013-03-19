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ING BANK TURKEY SME AND MID-CAP LOAN II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 200,000,000
Credit lines : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/03/2014 : € 200,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
9 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/03/2014
20130319
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ING Bank Turkey SME and Mid-Cap Loan II
ING Bank Turkey A.S. (“INGT”)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan to finance small and medium-scale projects to be carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps in Turkey.

Dedicated loan for the financing of small and medium-scale projects carried out by corporates in Turkey in the fields of manufacturing, industry and services. The facility would comprise three envelopes targeting INGT niche markets: ”Regional Development” (SMEs and Mid-Caps located in the regions of East, South East, Central Anatolia, Black Sea, Mediterranean and Agean regions) and “Energy Efficiency” (small to medium scale energy efficiency projects of companies across Turkey) as well as loans to finance small and medium-scale projects to be carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps in Turkey

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In the Candidate and Potential Candidate Countries, the EIB pursues EU standards and requires that EU principles and standards be applied in accordance with Bank policies, unless any transition arrangements have been agreed during accession negotiations. Consequently:
The intermediary shall be required to ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the relevant investments in conformity with national and applicable EU environmental law including the relevant international environmental agreements.

The intermediary shall be required to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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