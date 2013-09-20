AUSTRIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL

Summary sheet
Funding of energy efficiency investments in social and private residential buildings as well as in public buildings, provided that the projects either reach specified energy levels, or are supported by the Republic of Austria and/or Austrian Regions through dedicated grants programs.
Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Climate Action (transversal)
This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting schemes that reduce energy consumption, increase the use of renewable energies and thus help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. The cumulated impact of sub-projects could instead generate important environmental benefits. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information
The majority of the schemes are expected to be developed by private entities that are not subject to EU Procurement Directives. For those schemes where public procedures would apply (e.g. public buildings or publicly owned residential buildings), the promoter will be required to confirm that procurement is carried out in line with the requirements for public sector projects under the relevant national and EU legislation, including publication in the OJEU as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.