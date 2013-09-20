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AUSTRIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 15,000,000
Industry : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2013 : € 15,000,000
17/12/2013 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUSTRIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUSTRIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Related press
Austria: Energy-efficient construction: EIB loan for climate-friendly building refurbishment

Summary sheet

Release date
20 September 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2013
20130275
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AUSTRIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Austrian specialised banks acting in the sector of energy efficiency in buildings. One of the Promoter identified being BAUSPARKASSE DER OESTERREICHISCHEN SPARKASSEN AG.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 270 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Funding of energy efficiency investments in social and private residential buildings as well as in public buildings, provided that the projects either reach specified energy levels, or are supported by the Republic of Austria and/or Austrian Regions through dedicated grants programs.

Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Climate Action (transversal)

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting schemes that reduce energy consumption, increase the use of renewable energies and thus help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. The cumulated impact of sub-projects could instead generate important environmental benefits. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information

The majority of the schemes are expected to be developed by private entities that are not subject to EU Procurement Directives. For those schemes where public procedures would apply (e.g. public buildings or publicly owned residential buildings), the promoter will be required to confirm that procurement is carried out in line with the requirements for public sector projects under the relevant national and EU legislation, including publication in the OJEU as and where required.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUSTRIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUSTRIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Other links
Related press
Austria: Energy-efficient construction: EIB loan for climate-friendly building refurbishment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUSTRIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49601972
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130275
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUSTRIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95473503
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130275
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUSTRIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUSTRIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Other links
Summary sheet
AUSTRIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Data sheet
AUSTRIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Related press
Austria: Energy-efficient construction: EIB loan for climate-friendly building refurbishment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: Energy-efficient construction: EIB loan for climate-friendly building refurbishment
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUSTRIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUSTRIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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